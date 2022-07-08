Lydia’s Place, a Randolph County shelter for women and families, set to open in September

According to a press release by Lydia’s Place Shelter for Women and Families, it has received a $250,000 grant from The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation. The grant, which will be received over a two-year period, is for both operations and capital expenditures.

Lydia’s Place, the first shelter in Randolph County serving unhoused women and families, is scheduled to open in early September. The shelter will operate using a housing first model and will provide wraparound case management services. Lydia’s Place seeks to disrupt the cycle of homelessness for women and families and promote sustained independence for those seeking secure housing.

The shelter will be housed at the former Calvary United Methodist Church, 114 Francis St., Asheboro. The building will be renovated in three phases at an estimated cost of $1.7 million. When complete, Lydia’s Place will house up to 54 people. A temporary overnight shelter for extreme weather events will also be included in the third phase of the project, which is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.

Edward M. Armfield Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999. He was the founder, chairman of the board, and chief executive officer of Armtex Inc., a textile company based in Surry County, and at the time of his death he owned and operated TWP Inc., a textile brokerage firm.

The foundation bearing his name was organized in 1999 to make gifts in Surry, Randolph, and Guilford counties. The Foundation focuses primarily on education, but also on programs for children and youth, efforts to reduce poverty, and enhancement of parks, recreation, and the quality of life.