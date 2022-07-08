ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

PSA: The Climate Pledge Friendly Program on Amazon Can Help Make Your Prime Day More Sustainable

By Well+Good Editors
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24uo9Y_0gYk5XjU00

Truth: Prime Day is like your own personal holiday (you've got a list of items you've been eying just for the occasion, including a long overdue restock of your favorite facial oil and a smart speaker so you can start a dance party whenever the mood strikes). But while you love a deal, you wish your budget-friendly haul was a little more sustainable, too.

This year, make it happen with Climate Pledge Friendly on Amazon. Consider it your filter to find products with trusted sustainability certifications like Carbon Neutral Certified, EWG Verified, and Fair Trade Certified, alongside Compact by Design, an Amazon-developed certification highlighting products that require less air, water, or packaging per use (and leads to more efficient shipping and reduced carbon emissions at scale). The Climate Pledge Friendly label on Amazon can help you shop more-sustainable products not only on Prime Day, but every day.

“Shopping for Climate Pledge Friendly products on Prime Day is a great way to get started with shopping for more-sustainable products at great prices," says Cameron Westfall, program leader of Climate Pledge Friendly at Amazon. "Climate Pledge Friendly highlights products that meet sustainability standards and helps preserve our natural world. The label recognizes products with improvements in at least one aspect of sustainability through trusted third-party sustainability certifications, and our own certification, Compact by Design."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVIbW_0gYk5XjU00

Today, there are more than 300,000 products and 20,000 brands that are Climate Pledge Friendly spanning beauty, wellness, apparel, electronics, home, and grocery categories. Finding them is easy: Just select the Climate Pledge Friendly filter when searching for any products on Amazon, and look for the Climate Pledge Friendly label for more information on what certification requirement it meets.

What does that look like in practice? We asked Westfall for one of his favorites. “A great example is Seventh Generation’s Easy Dose laundry detergent,” he says. “This product qualifies as Climate Pledge Friendly through the US EPA Safer Choice certification, where ingredients must meet strict safety criteria for both human health and the environment. This product also qualifies for Amazon’s own certification, Compact by Design, as this product was designed and formulated with higher concentrations and smaller packaging, making the product smaller and lighter to ship. These small improvements can lead to a big change over time.”

Amazon Aware, a new private-label collection of home, clothing, and beauty products, also qualifies for Climate Pledge Friendly. The new line includes thoughtfully designed, certified carbon neutral relaxed tees, super soft organic cotton sheets and plush towels, hydrating body products, and even household essentials like paper towels made from 100 percent recycled paper. (BRB, just adding this hydrating moisturizer to cart.)

It's all part of Amazon's larger commitment to help preserve the natural world. "We were inspired by The Climate Pledge, Amazon’s commitment to be Net-Zero Carbon by 2040," says Westfall. "Through The Climate Pledge, providing more-sustainable shopping options, and reducing waste, Amazon is continually working to minimize our impacts on the planet."

Translation: The pledge doesn't begin and end with Amazon's carbon emissions, but also means providing more-sustainable products and reducing its waste along the way. In fact, on packaging, Amazon uses an algorithm to determine the right packaging option based on the item, and identify which ones can be sent in a flexible envelope versus a box. Psst: Padded mailers and bags are up to 75 percent lighter than similar-sized boxes—and initiatives like these have helped Amazon eliminate over 1 million tons of packaging material.

As a shopper, meanwhile, you can also level up your recycling game with Amazon Second Chance, which breaks down how to recycle different Amazon packaging items within your own community. (For anyone that's ever been confused about recycling guidelines—so, ahem, everyone—this one's for you.)

"Shopping more sustainably is not about being perfect," says Westfall. "It's about taking small steps towards preserving our natural world, which adds up over time." Curious what Climate Pledge Friendly products we're adding to cart this Prime Day? Keep scrolling. Happy Prime Day to all who celebrate—sustainably.

Check out these editor-approved Climate Pledge Friendly products this Amazon Prime Day.

Note: Picks highlight a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products. Deals will vary throughout the 48-hours deals event on July 12 and 13.

Prime members with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card, Prime Store Card, or Amazon Prime Secured Card can earn 10% back on select Amazon devices purchases on Climate Pledge Friendly. Visit Prime Card Bonus for more information.

Top photo: Stocksy/Bonnin Studio and Well+Good Creative

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

5 Fast-Growing Flower Seeds That’ll Bloom Sooner Than You Can Say ‘Green Thumb’

Hitting up your local plant nursery may feel like sensory overload: There are countless flower varieties to choose from, and those you love may not necessarily be the right blooms for your yard. That said, if you're a little late to planting for the season and you need an easy gardening project that guarantees your yard will be the talk of the neighborhood, there are some fast-growing flower seeds that are practically foolproof.
GARDENING
Footwear News

Kohl’s to Introduce New ‘Discovery’ Shops Featuring Emerging & Diverse-Owned Brands in 600 of Its Stores

Kohl’s is making some changes to its stores as it gears up for back-to-school season. On Monday, the Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer unveiled “Discovery @ Kohl’s,” a new shopping experience that curates “new and seasonally relevant brands” throughout the store. According to the company, Discover @ Kohl’s will feature dozens of emerging, established and diverse-owned brands that are new to its stores. The experience will be rolled out across 600 Kohl’s locations as well as Kohls.com.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Epa#Amazon Prime Day#Sustainable Products#Climate#Clothing Shop#Carbon Neutral Certified#Fair Trade Certified
Well+Good

The ‘Doorway Effect’ Is Why You Forget What You Were Going to Do When Entering a Different Room

If I had a penny for every time I walked into my living room, kitchen, or bedroom and completely blanked on what I was going to do or get, I’d be rich. It turns out there’s a name for this phenomenon: the doorway effect. Research from the University of Notre Dame published in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology in 2011 showed that memory was affected when passing through a doorway. Below, professor Gabriel Radvansky, PhD, who conducted the research along with his colleagues, explains what causes the doorway effect—and shares tips on what to do when it happens.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Well+Good

These Are the Exact 3 Pairs of Shoes That Got One Woman Through 4 Months of Backpacking in Europe

Raise your hand if you're a chronic over-packer. Got a hand up? Mine is also waving in solidarity for my fellow suitcase-stuffers. Which is why I'm taking notes from this TikTok #TravelHack made by a woman who reports to have backpacked through Europe with only *three* pairs of shoes. Yes, you read that right—just three pairs of shoes for four months of adventuring, including strolling city streets, showering in hostels, and dancing in European discos. My anxious, "Am I forgetting something?"-self could never...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Well+Good

The Symbolic Meaning of Crossing Paths With a Happy Little Bluebird

If you’re like me, you’re always on the hunt for the hidden meanings in chance encounters. On my daily morning walks with my dog Cash, I’ve noticed that some birds make their presence known more than others, including cardinals and crows, among others. Recently, it seems like bluebirds are always along for the journey, whether they're flying overhead or perched perfectly on a branch in front of me as I stop to let Cash sniff around. Naturally, I’ve been wondering: what is the meaning of crossing paths with a bluebird? To find out, I chatted with celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman and Psychic Reading Expert founder Christine Wallace. Keep reading to find out what they had to say.
ANIMALS
Well+Good

Forearm Plank Extensions Are the 2-in-1 Core and Glutes Exercise That’s Missing From Your Strength Training Routine

Fitness fans like to call exercises by the muscle group they work the most (for example, plank is often called a "core workout" and deadlifts target the hamstrings). The truth is: No muscle group truly works in isolation. And on this week's episode of Trainer of the Month Club, Nike Trainer Tara Nicolas proves it with forearm plank extensions, a move that targets both your core and your glutes.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

These Airy Hiking Shorts Will Keep You Cool, Dry, and Chafe-Free on Even The Most Treacherous Trails

When you're out for a hike, you've got enough to worry about on the trail. Packing enough potable water, wearing the right, supportive shoes, warding off the occasional, angry critter—there's enough to deal with in the Great Outdoors, and sweat should not be one of them. Which is why we've pulled together some of the best hiking shorts you should invest in.
APPAREL
Well+Good

Common Signs Your Pelvic Floor Is Too Tight and 6 Stretches To Do if It Is

It wasn’t that long ago that discussing pelvic floor health outside of a obstetrician’s office was rare. But now, people are talking about the importance of learning how to properly engage and strengthen these muscles for all sorts of reasons like to improve your workouts and stability, bladder control, and even better sex. Up until recently, though, most of the conversation about the pelvic floor’s centered on ways to make yours stronger if you’re experiencing pelvic floor pain or dysfunction. The problem with that is that not everyone’s pelvic floor is weak to begin with. So if you only focus on pelvic floor exercises to make it stronger, like kegels, bridges, and squats, but aren’t doing pelvic floor stretches to help it relax, you may unknowingly be over tightening your pelvic floor.
FITNESS
Well+Good

The Sustainable Hair Care Brand Celebs Have Loved for Decades Just Launched Its Most Eco-Friendly Initiative Yet

These days, celebrities and sustainable beauty brands go hand-in-hand. From A-list endorsements, like Drew Barrymore's partnership with Garnier, to celeb-owned Earth-friendly brands, like Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty or Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare, stars love sustainability. We love to see it!. But few brands have been beloved by celebs as long...
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy