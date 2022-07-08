ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Black and White | Jewel Woods works to improve mental health of Black males

By Scot Kirk, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Podcast hosts Dr. Terrance Dean and Scot Kirk speak with Jewel Woods, founder and clinical director of Male Behavioral Health in Columbus, about the impact of COVID-19 on the Black community and particularly Black men and boys.

Pandemic isolation — not to mention the deaths of loved ones from the virus — brought anxiety, trauma and depression to a community that is often shortchanged when it comes to mental health, Woods says.

Woods discusses some steps African American men and boys — and anyone, for that matter — can take to improve mental health, including making an effort to seek out proper treatment as early as possible.

The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

