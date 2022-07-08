ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

On the Market: Victorian home in Rockford's Haight Village for sale

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zpcA_0gYk5DKC00

Address: 315 S. Third St., Rockford

Description: This three-story Victorian home is located in Haight Village and offers 3,000-square-feet of living space, including four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The home was built in 1900 and has been completely remodeled. The intricate wood fireplace surround serves as the home’s focal point. There’s also a large dining room with tray lighting and the hardwood floors and 10' ceilings on the main level. There are two wood staircases and a third staircase leading to the master suite on the private third floor that has a large walk-in closet and en suite with a walk-in dual head shower and a jacuzzi tub. The eat-in kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and a bonus sitting area. The three 2nd floor bedrooms are oversized with a common full bath and a loft area for relaxing.

Asking price: $219,900

Realtor: Deborah Ferlita, Re/Max Property Source, 815-227-9000

About this series

Each week, we feature a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Ken DeCoster: kdecoster@rrstar.com; @DeCosterKen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s the best bar in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to kicking back and relaxing at the end of a long day, one of the best places to do it is at a local bar. There are no shortages of places to drink in the country, as there were approximately 62,600 register bars in the US in 2019, according to Statistica. With that many places to grab a pint, people have their choice about where to toss back a pint. However, like most things, some places are better than others.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Byron residents line the streets for parade

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — The people of Byron lined the streets on Saturday for the “Byron Fest Parade.” It started at 3 p.m. on Maple Avenue and 2nd Street and ended on Market and 3rd Streets. Tractors, fire engines and local groups marched through the streets, waving and throwing candy to the people watching. The […]
BYRON, IL
Chicago Food King

I Visited a Very Unique and Strange Steak House in St. Charles

I recently had the opportunity to check out a steakhouse in the Saint Charles area that has been around for over 30-plus years. The reviews online for the steakhouse seemed mostly positive. I had seen this restaurant reviewed on the now-defunct show Chicago’s Best many years ago and wanted to check it out for myself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Real Estate
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haight#Housing List#Victorian
nrgmediadixon.com

Oregon Farmers Market Offers Something for Everyone

If you happened to find yourself in the welcoming town of Oregon on a Thursday afternoon, plan on visiting the River’s Edge Farmer’s Market. There you will find a variety of vendors offering organically grown vegetables, cut flowers, honey, not to mention scented candles and hand knitted items to view as you walk around, while being serenaded by weekly live entertainment.
OREGON, IL
WIFR

Fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in Rockford caused by ‘careless smoking’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nobody was hurt after a fire at Olesen Plaza apartments in downtown Rockford Friday. The Rockford Fire Department says it received a call at 4:40 p.m. originating from an occupant of the third floor of the high-rise apartment. Fire crews on the scene say callers also reported seeing water coming from under the door of apartment 306.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
97ZOK

Size Matters! 94 Foot Movie Theatre Screen Coming to Illinois.

Just how big of a movie theatre screen do you need? How about NINTY-FOUR-FREAKIN'-FEET! PATCH. In Batavia, Illnois that's exactly what they are doing. The owners of the once "Randall 15 IMAX Theatre" have received the ok to build, expand and construct THE largest movie theatre screen in Illinois. The...
BATAVIA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Robbers steal cash, booze from Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for two “younger-looking” men who held up a Fas Guel gas station on 11th Street early Saturday morning. According to police, the robbery happened around 5:50 a.m. while the clerk was outside the building. The suspects approached with a handgun and followed the clerk back inside the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Water Rescue Near Cherry Valley, Still Developing…

Remember we post everything on our website first. Water Rescue Near Cherry Valley, Still Developing…. It happened around 9:45 am near the Bauman Park, in Cherry Valley. Reports of an overturned Kayak on the Kishwaukee River. Several 1st responders are en route to assist. Still developing…. UPDATE: Subjects are out...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Water Rescue, Near The Country Club

Remember we post everything on our website first. It happened in the Rock River around 5 pm. Initial reports are saying there is a person having a medical emergency. The victim was on the island, just South of the Martin Park area. They were trying to get the victim on...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries at a busy Rockford intersection

Accident with injuries at a busy Rockford intersection. It happened around 3:20 pm near State and Perryville. Reports of an accident near this location. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. Traffic is reported to be backed up. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. a scene,
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy