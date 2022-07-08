ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer County, TX

Heat Advisory issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

Heat Advisory issued for Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Rains; Wise; Young HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Falls; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Palo Pinto; Robertson; Somervell; Stephens EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...Portions of north central and south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BELL COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Comanche, Cotton, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Comanche; Cotton; Stephens The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Comanche County in southwestern Oklahoma Southwestern Stephens County in southern Oklahoma Northeastern Cotton County in southwestern Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Corum, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Duncan, Comanche, Temple, Corum, Waurika Lake, Empire City and Hulen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK

