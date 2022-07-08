ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Garfield, Garvin, Grady by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-08 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Western Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 450 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over western Oklahoma City, or 4 miles southwest of Yukon, and is nearly stationary. Another storm was rapidly developing over central Oklahoma City. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Oklahoma City, southern Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, The Village, Tuttle, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook, Tinker Air Force Base, Forest Park, Woodlawn Park and Lake Aluma. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Grant, Hot Spring by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 14:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Grant; Hot Spring The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Grant County in central Arkansas North central Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Hot Spring County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 233 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Thiel, or 11 miles southeast of Malvern, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leola... Prattsville Poyen... Jenkins Ferry State Park Thiel... Dogwood Lono... Cross Roads in Grant County Brush Creek HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Grant, La Salle, Webster, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grant; La Salle; Webster; Winn HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Webster Parish, Winn Parish, Grant Parish and La Salle Parish. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High heat and humidity values will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...High heat and humidity values will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin, Hinds, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Clay; Copiah; Franklin; Hinds; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Montgomery; Rankin; Simpson; Webster HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, south central and southwest Mississippi and northeast Louisiana. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 9 AM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 18:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana North central Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Longville, or near Ragley, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley, Longville, Buhler and Gillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 16:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron; Jefferson Davis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cameron, southwestern Jefferson Davis and southeastern Calcasieu Parishes through 745 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lebleu Settlement, or near Iowa, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Iowa, Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge, Hayes, Hacketts Corner, Lebleu Settlement, Gibbstown, Holmwood, Lacassine and Bell City. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 32 and 48. Interstate 210 between mile markers 9 and 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 09:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Becker; Beltrami; Clay; Clearwater; Hubbard; Mahnomen; Marshall; Norman; Pennington; Polk; Red Lake SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 455 REMAINS VALID UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BELTRAMI HUBBARD IN NORTHWEST MINNESOTA BECKER CLEARWATER MAHNOMEN MARSHALL NORMAN PENNINGTON POLK RED LAKE IN WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA CLAY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADA, ARGYLE, BAGLEY, BEMIDJI, CLEARBROOK, CROOKSTON, DETROIT LAKES, EAST GRAND FORKS, HALSTAD, MAHNOMEN, MOORHEAD, NAYTAHWAUSH, PARK RAPIDS, RED LAKE FALLS, STEPHEN, THIEF RIVER FALLS, TWIN VALLEY, WARREN, AND WAUBUN.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beaverhead, Blaine, Broadwater, Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beaverhead; Blaine; Broadwater; Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Fergus; Gallatin; Golden Valley; Granite; Hill; Jefferson; Judith Basin; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Madison; Meagher; Missoula; Park; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Silver Bow; Sweet Grass; Teton; Toole; Wheatland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 452 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEAVERHEAD BLAINE BROADWATER CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FERGUS GALLATIN GOLDEN VALLEY GRANITE HILL JEFFERSON JUDITH BASIN LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MADISON MEAGHER MISSOULA PARK PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI SILVER BOW SWEET GRASS TETON TOOLE WHEATLAND
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Fayette, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Bibb; Blount; Chilton; Coosa; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lowndes; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 451 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BIBB BLOUNT CHILTON COOSA DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE JEFFERSON LAMAR LOWNDES MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SHELBY ST. CLAIR SUMTER TALLADEGA TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 11:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Houston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Houston County through 1245 PM CDT At 1207 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ashford, or near Cottonwood, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Dothan, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Avon, Gordon, Memphis, Pansey, Pearce, Enon, Lovetown, Wilson Mill, Barber, Keytons and Ardilla. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Rains; Wise; Young HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Stone; Douglas; Grant; Otter Tail; Pope; Stevens; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 457 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BIG STONE DOUGLAS GRANT OTTER TAIL POPE STEVENS TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Anderson, Dallas, Ellis, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Dallas; Ellis; Freestone; Henderson; Hill; Johnson; Kaufman; Leon; Limestone; Navarro; Parker; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 and temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Douglas; Elbert The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado Northwestern Elbert County in east central Colorado South central Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Arapahoe Park, or 17 miles southeast of Denver, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Parker around 545 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Atascosa, Bastrop, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 03:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atascosa; Bastrop; Bexar; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Dimmit; Fayette; Frio; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Maverick; Medina; Travis; Uvalde; Williamson; Wilson; Zavala HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat indices ranging from 105 to 112 degrees and high temperatures up to 106 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Saunders; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHERN WAYNE...WESTERN CUMING...COLFAX...PLATTE WESTERN DODGE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE...NORTHERN BUTLER NORTHEASTERN BOONE...NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND STANTON COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Battle Creek to 4 miles northwest of Humphrey to 4 miles north of Genoa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Battle Creek, Humphrey, Norfolk, Madison, Creston, Platte Center, Leigh, Lakeview, Clarkson, Pilger, Dodge and Howells. People attending Madison County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Johnston, Love, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Johnston; Love; Marshall HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Coal, Carter, Johnston, Atoka, Love, Marshall and Bryan Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 11:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kent; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Ottawa A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Kent, northeastern Ottawa, southern Newaygo, Muskegon and northwestern Montcalm Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Muskegon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ravenna around 105 PM EDT. Grant around 120 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Muskegon SP, Conklin, Crockery Lake, Holton, Wolf Lake, Pierson, Twin Lake, Slocum, Kent City and Cloverville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
KENT COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Northern Columbia, Southern Columbia, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Columbia, east central Suwannee and southeastern Hamilton Counties through 215 PM EDT At 146 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wellborn, or near White Springs, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Lake City, White Springs, Wellborn, Five Points, Winfield, Suwannee Valley, Mcalpin and Houston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

