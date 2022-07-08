ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

'One of best to ever play in the Midwest Conference': Meet Knox grad Nathaniel Logie

By Matthew Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail
 3 days ago
GALESBURG — In late May, the 2022 Knox-Lombard Athletic Hall of Fame Class was announced.

And four individuals and a team make it up. They are: Lane Bridgford, Mack Foster, Nathaniel Logie, Dorothy “DJ” (Ambrogi) Todt, and the 2016 Knox women’s soccer team.

Over the next few weeks, The Register-Mail will shine a spotlight on the bunch.

Up next is Logie, a 2016 Knox grad. He is the leading goal scorer for the Prairie Fire men’s soccer program and was part of a class that changed the trajectory of Knox men's soccer and paved the way for the success of the last eight seasons. Logie also participated in men’s track and field.

Logie arrived in 2012 after the 2011 team won just one contest, going 1-16 overall and 0-9 in the Midwest Conference. As a freshman, Logie scored six goals, and led Knox to a 6-9-2 overall record and 2-6-2 mark in league play. The Fire were headed in the right direction, but a hot start in 2013 paved the way for the program’s first MWC tournament appearance since 1988.

Over his last three seasons, Logie helped lead the men’s soccer program to a 41-13-3 overall record and 22-7-1 MWC record. The Prairie Fire made the MWC Tournament in each of his last three seasons and the 2013 team began a run of eight straight conference tournament appearances that is still active.

Logie scored a Knox record 48 goals and dished out 12 assists over his career. At the time of his graduation, his 48 goals were fourth most ever in the conference. Logie was a three-time first team All-MWC honoree. He was named MWC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year in 2014.

Logie was a captain his junior and senior seasons. He won the Harley Knosher Men’s Athlete of the Year Award in 2014, and the John W. Hilding Prize in 2015. The Hilding Prize is awarded to the senior student-athlete on a men’s team with the most outstanding career in collegiate athletics.

“Nathaniel is one of the best players to ever play in the Midwest Conference,” said current Knox head men’s soccer coach Brian O’Connor. “I only got to coach him for one season, but I also coached against him with Illinois College. He was impossible to prepare for because he impacted the game so much even when he wasn’t scoring.

"I am grateful to him and his teammates for paving the way to the success we are still experiencing today in this program.”

Logie majored in economics and minored in finance while at Knox. He is now a Personal Banking Officer for Scotiabank back home in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

