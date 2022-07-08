Orange traffic barrels often stay in place along I-69 Finish Line corridor. Here's why.

After several years of preparation and construction for the I-69 Finish Line project in Morgan County, work will largely be complete within its borders by the end of 2022.

However, motorists who often drive to Indianapolis along the corridor will still have to deal with road work in Marion and Johnson counties as construction to upgrade State Road 37 to I-69 isn't expected to be complete until 2024.

According to I-69 Finish Line Project Manager Sarah Rubin, crews continue to put the finishing touches to some of the infrastructure along the interstate corridor around Martinsville.

"Everything seems to be going well in Morgan County," Rubin said. "We anticipate, probably, about another four to six weeks until we are fully complete down in Martinsville with all of our finishing touches with striping and noise walls."

INDOT opened a five-mile stretch of I-69 from the Indian Creek Bridge on Martinsville's south side to just north of State Road 44 in late 2021.

Currently, crews are working on the Teeters Road and Myra Lane overpass bridges, as well as the extension of Morgan Street.

The two bridges at Myra Lane and Teeters Road are the final two overpasses being constructed in Morgan County.

Recently, the last bridge beams were placed in Morgan County at Myra Lane.

Rubin noted that having the final bridge beams in place in Morgan County "feels surreal."

"Really, this is our last construction season with Morgan County, it is kind of bittersweet," Rubin said. "Because, obviously we're very excited to get closer to the finish line."

Other work continues to take place along the corridor — especially along some of the access roadways which will connect, either directly or indirectly, to the future interstate — throughout Morgan County.

"We have some finishing touches along the mainline with putting up some of our right-of-way fence," Rubin said. "We have some work currently underway at Waverly Road and Perry Road where we are replacing the concrete pads for the bridge continuators."

Tim Miller, a senior project manager with HNTB, said the highway will soon be open to two lanes in both directions between Morgan Street and State Road 144.

"Assuming that everything stays on schedule, the weather cooperates, that's what we are anticipating by the end of the month," Miller said.

Orange traffic barrels

Many residents in the Martinsville area have likely become accustomed to seeing the bright orange traffic barrels along the I-69 Finish Line corridor.

The barrels are often visible along the highway, even if construction isn't taking place in the immediate area.

Rubin said there are several reasons why the barrels remain along the corridor.

"From a construction perspective, we still have active work in the Teeters Road and Myra Lane areas, so those will stay in place until that work is complete," Rubin said. "For some of the areas where it may seem like we're not working, we still have to put that right-of-way fence in."

Crews have also been installing cable barriers in the interstate median and adding final pavement markings in some areas along the corridor.

"There is a cost every time we move those barrels," Rubin said. "So, it is really not a cost-effective solution to take several hours to place them in the morning and take several more hours in the evening to remove them."

The barrels also allow motorists to anticipate what to expect throughout the construction zone and help keep motorists' speed at a safer level.

"Earlier on in the construction season, we had areas where we did move the barrels back and we had people that were going 20 plus miles per hour over the speed limit, and then they would continue that speed right into the work zone," Rubin said.

Speeding through work zone

Throughout the corridor, law enforcement officers can often be seen enforcing the speed limit in the construction area.

Right now, the speed limit in the work area is 45 mph.

"We have the (law enforcement officers) out if there are certain times of day where we notice that we need to increase enforcement," Rubin said.

Marion and Johnson counties

Miller said construction along the corridor is on schedule.

"We have the County Line Road interchange is being constructed right now," Miller said. "It is anticipated to open by the end of July."

He also noted beams are set for the bridge at the future Southport Road interchange.

"We'll be pouring (the Southport Road bridge) deck in mid-July as well," Miller noted.

The Southport Road interchange is anticipated to open by the end of this year.

Two bridges that carry Mann Road and Madison Avenue over I-465 are under construction and the Carson Avenue Bridge will be closed in the coming weeks.

"By the end of the year, all of the bridges over 465 that were scheduled to be demoed and replaced are on schedule to be open to traffic by the end of the year," Miller added.

INDOT expects work on mainline lanes of I-69 throughout the 26-mile corridor complete by the end of 2022.

"That way the focus will then be on I-465 in 2023 and 2024," Miller said.

More information about the I-69 Finish Line Project can be found online at i69finishline.com.

