ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Forget what you may have heard about sailing. It's like a breath of fresh air | Opinion

By Blake Fontenay, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TzFdS_0gYk4ezu00

I used to think of sail boating as one of life's gentler pursuits, perhaps enjoyed over a steaming mug of coffee while staring toward the horizon and contemplating life's meaning.

Then I met the " Sailing Sonars ," a group of Treasure Coast sailboat enthusiasts who blew the misconceptions I had about their hobby right out of the water.

The men and women of the group, formally known as Sonar Fleet 36 Stuart, gather on the north fork of the St. Lucie River most Saturday afternoons for some friendly but intense racing.

"We do get competitive, that's for sure," admitted Dave Ottaviani, a 64-year-old Port St. Lucie resident who introduced me to the group.

Mishap on the water: Sailboat runs into North Bridge in St. Lucie County as span was going up

Beached: Fancy Free sailboat washed ashore at South Causeway Park beach along Fort Pierce Inlet

Success Sailing: New program teaches boating to those with intellectual disabilities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IqUCa_0gYk4ezu00

I met Ottaviani and two of his sailing partners, John Terrell and Pete Hansen, at the Riverwatch Marina in Stuart on a recent Saturday. I planned to accompany them on their 24-foot boat, Go Daddy "O", and play my usual role as a trained observer while they did their thing.

Well, they had other ideas. Their fourth crew member, Samara Essen, was a no-show that day. So not only was I going to document their experiences as sailboat racers, I would also have to pitch in.

I agreed, even though I didn't know " jib " from " jibe ," both of which are sailing terms with different meanings. In fact, I quickly learned sailors have a language all their own , most of which was about as easy for me to grasp as IKEA furniture assembly instructions .

I didn't really understand as my crewmates explained what they needed me to do, but thought to myself, how hard could it be?

Ottaviani told me not to worry if, during the races, we got close to or even rubbed against the competing boats.

"When should I worry, then?" I asked.

"If John jumps off the boat," Ottaviani replied. Then for good measure, he added: "This is not a pleasure cruise."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeLgy_0gYk4ezu00

Getting out of the harbor certainly didn't feel like a pleasure cruise. It was a typically hot and sticky Florida day, with very little wind.

Some sailboats are equipped with backup motors, but not the Go Daddy "O."

"We never have a motor," said Terrell, a 67-year-old Rocky Point resident. "I guess that's part of the spiritual thing."

The crew resourcefully used what little breeze there was, but it took us a while to get to the rendezvous point where the other boats were waiting. Sometimes, the races attract as many as five or six boats, but on this particular day, there were only two others.

All of the boats are Sonar models, a particular type of craft well suited to racing.

The course was marked using inflatable toys with attached anchors. Then, before I fully realized what was happening, we were racing.

While the winds didn't seem like much coming out of the marina, they were stronger in the middle of the river channel, without any objects to slow their course. We quickly picked up speed, as did our competitors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dah7_0gYk4ezu00

I don't know how fast we were going. Not as fast as your average power boat or jet ski. But you perceive speed differently when you're in a vessel that's propelled along by a force of nature.

Slowing down a motorized boat is as simple as easing back on the throttle. On a sailboat, with its elaborate networks of sails, pulleys, and lines (don't call them ropes), it's a bit more complicated.

Not that my crew was interested in slowing down. We raced along, repeatedly shifting from one side of the boat to the other as the sails were adjusted to make best use of the wind conditions at any given moment.

Adjusting the sails means the boom swings around a lot, too. Very quickly, I decided my goals for the afternoon would be A) to not fall overboard; and B) to try to avoid getting smacked in the forehead by the boom.

My job was to unfurl and re-furl the spinnaker, one of the sails used during certain points of the race. It's about as easy to do as folding a fitted sheet. And my crewmates advised me, in no uncertain terms, not to get the spinnaker stuck in the water. (The term when that happens is "shrimping" — and apparently nobody on a sailboat wants to be known as Forrest Gump .)

Even having me as a liability, the Go Daddy "O" won all three races that afternoon. After the boats returned to their respective docking places, members of the various crews gathered at a local restaurant for lunch, drinks, and some recapping of the day's adventures.

No money or pink slips changed hands. The Sailing Sonars race only for bragging rights. (Ask my wife about the bragging part. She's already tired of hearing about my undefeated career as a sailboat racer.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgZIC_0gYk4ezu00

Unfortunately, sailboat racing seems to be a dying art, at least locally. Bill Baxter, an 88-year-old Stuart resident who got the local group started, said it's becoming harder to find places to store sailboats along the Atlantic coast.

Meridian Marina in Palm City is undergoing a $15 million renovation project that includes a "boat barn" for indoor storage. The barn takes up the space where sailboats have been stored.

Because of their masts, it isn't easy to stack sailboats in indoor storage areas. Their rounded hulls make them difficult to move with forklifts. And sailboat racers prefer not to store their vessels in wet slips because algae and barnacles grow below the waterline, creating drag that slows them down.

Also, marinas obviously don't make money from gas sales to sailboat operators.

The Go Daddy "O" and some other sailboats have been allowed to stay at Riverwatch as "grandfathered" exceptions, but the marina isn't offering rental space to other sailboats any more.

Ottaviani is hoping to find new spots where would-be racers can store their boats, as well as new racers to join the fun.

"Anybody who would like to join, we can train them," he said.

Literally anybody. I can attest to that.

( Anyone interested in joining the Sonar Fleet 36 Stuart can contact Ottaviani at dwottavian@hotmail.com. )

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay . Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Forget what you may have heard about sailing. It's like a breath of fresh air | Opinion

Comments / 0

Related
nomadlawyer.org

West Palm Beach: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In West Palm Beach, Florida

If you’re a culture vulture, West Palm Beach is the place for you. Art enthusiasts will love the Norton Museum of Art, one of Florida’s top museums. The museum displays masterpieces from the 14th century, as well as works from the major artistic movements. You can even see a painting by Frida Kahlo. A West Palm Beach vacation will be a unique experience, and there are plenty of ways to see the art you love.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Ellen Contreras

Indian River County restaurants dishing value: great food and experiences that diners are looking for

We are hearing in the news whispers that a recession is around the corner. Some financial analysts said it has already started. It should not come as a surprise as the last one was back in 2008, the Great Recession. We did experience a pull-back at the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Economic ups and downs are the norm and even if we are affected, we weather the storm and bounce back.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Train Depot Closing for Two Months

The Sebastian Train Depot, one of the area’s favorite places for lunch and ice cream, will be closing for vacation from July 11, 2022, until September 1, 2022. “When we reopen, look for exciting new changes, such as our new menu, hours, and merchandise for sale. The Depot will begin serving breakfast; as a teaser, our star breakfast sandwich will be the Jersey Girl,” the Train Depot said in a statement.
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
flkeysnews.com

Would you swerve for an iguana crossing the road?

It’s the “peak” season for roadkill, says Steve Kavashansky, owner of Iguana Busters in West Palm Beach. “Mating season was October and November, so the babies are hatching now, and the little youngins are running around,” he said. “They’re very active.”. So why does...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Chick-fil-A, Wawa and more on tap for massive Lantana construction site

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1233 W. Lantana Road in ...
LANTANA, FL
cbs12.com

Club Med Sandpiper Bay closing

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Sandpiper Bay resort is closing its doors after more than 30 years. According to a letter sent out by Club Med, the company will be shutting down operations of the resort located at S.E. Morningside Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The closure...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sails#Fresh Air#Intellectual Disabilities#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Vehicles#Sonar Fleet
WPTV West Palm Beach

Acreage cancer cluster trial underway in West Palm Beach years after residents reported brain, head tumors

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County families are finally getting their time in court after years of concerns over a spike in cancer cases in and around The Acreage. A judge heard testimony Friday about a forensic investigation that's shedding light on radioactive materials found on the campus of Pratt & Whitney and The Acreage community.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Crash on I-95 North closes lanes in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North has two left lanes closed in Martin County. The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. beyond the Stuart/Indiantown exit (#101). The scene was cleared a couple of hours later. There is no word yet on any injuries.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian has a new Mexican restaurant called Taco Chela

Taco Chela is a new Mexican restaurant in Sebastian Florida. Our food review of Taco Chela in Sebastian, along with menu options and pricing. They are located at 1103 U.S. Highway 1 in Sebastian FL. For more information, call them at 772-783-6815. ➡️ Watch the food review of Taco Chela...
SEBASTIAN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Cars
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Saturation Patrol Today In Unincorporated Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you’re driving in unincorporated Palm Beach County and you’re not wearing your seatbelt, don’t be surprised if you are stopped by police. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will be engaged in a saturation patrol for seatbelt violations at least through the morning. The targeted areas include West Boca Raton, West Delray Beach, and West Boynton Beach.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
What Now Miami

Häagen-Dazs to Open a Special Location in Boca Raton

A Häagen-Dazs ice cream and ice cream cake shop will be opening at 1200 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton. What Now Miami spoke with the owner, Robert Tanner, for more information about this location. He said that this new location will have the typical Häagen-Dazs menu but it will be a neighborhood location featuring Häagen-Dazs gourmet ice cream cakes. He says that he is “very excited about bringing ice cream cakes to the community.” There will even be a cake display in the front of the store to draw in customers.
BOCA RATON, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating sign and cam targeting candidate LaDonna Corbin

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a political sign and an outdoor camera allegedly targeting LaDonna Corbin, a school board candidate for District 2. Sheriff Eric Flowers told Sebastian Daily that deputies “found a game cam attached to a GoLine sign,” and it’s being passed on to detectives to see if any crime occurred.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

What does BA.5 subvariant mean to Florida?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Doctors continue to put pieces of the puzzle together as the COIVD-19 virus continues to evolve. A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now makes up a majority of COVID-19 cases across the country, according to the CDC. "It's more transmissible than prior variants,...
FLORIDA STATE
bocaratontribune.com

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens Responds to Assassination of Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

Delray Beach, FL – Morikami Museum’s Bonnie White LeMay responds to the tragic assassination 0f former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a written statement. “We here at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens are shocked and saddened by the assassination of Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” said Museum Director Bonnie White LeMay. “With a heavy heart, we extend our sincere condolences to the people of Japan and to Mrs. Akie Abe who graced us with her distinguished presence in February of 2017.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy