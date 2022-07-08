ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson history: Swimming at Audubon State Park ended in 1997

By Frank Boyett
 3 days ago

The swimming beach at Audubon State Park, a hugely popular summer destination for most of 43 years, went down for the last time in the summer of 1997.

Scenic Lake has been a feature of the park since 1938 and – except after the dam burst May 19, 1946 – has long been a place to do some fishing or relax and enjoy the scenery.

In the late 1940s, however, the state government began to get serious about upgrading its system of parks. The Gleaner of Sept. 11, 1947, reported $55,000 was being earmarked for Audubon State Park. That was to pay for a campground, five cottages, and a playground.

From 1948 to 1955 the state spent $8 million on parks and more than $100,000 went toward developing the swimming beach. The water level in the lake had to be lowered so that a gravel foundation could be laid, and then covered with a thick bed of sand.  Bathhouses, docks, a parking lot, and landscaping completed the project in 1954.

The original thought was to let the lake fill naturally but a dry summer meant that process didn’t move fast enough. That prompted a pipe being laid to the Ohio River to pump water in. Even so, the lake rose only about an inch a day. In early June there were a couple of near drownings when children wading in shallow water on a concrete slab stepped off into deep water.  That prompted the state to post “no swimming” signs.

By June 23 the lake was three feet below its desired depth, but state officials nonetheless decided to open the lake that day.  More than 1,100 people paid admission.

The good turnout on the first day was nearly doubled on the first Saturday, The Gleaner reported June 27, 1954.

“A total of 2,033 persons paid admission to the newly opened Audubon State Park lake resort, bringing to nearly 6,000 the number who have gone through the turnstiles since Wednesday’s opening.”

The headline on that story screamed, “Heat soars to 103; no relief in sight from torrid blast.”  Henderson was one of the hottest places in the nation that day, according to local weather observer Frank Street.

The summer of 1954 was uncomfortable in the days before widespread air conditioning. The thermometer again hit 103 in mid-July.  Between June 9 and Sept. 19, 1954, the temperature reached at least 90 degrees every day, with an average high of 94 during that period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEo1f_0gYk4d7B00

The new swimming lake provided welcome relief – and developed a regional reputation. That caused an increase in admission prices a month after opening.  The lake even got some national exposure; there is a color photograph of swimmers at the lake in the Aug. 27, 1955, edition of the Saturday Evening Post.

By the mid-1990s, however, problems were surfacing, according to Mary Dee Denton, who was manager of the park at that time. That prompted a decision that was reported in The Gleaner of July 3, 1997: The lake was closed to swimming except for guests who were using the cottages, campgrounds, or picnic shelters.

Since 1994 no lifeguards had been on duty and Denton was particularly concerned about parents who had been dropping off children and allowing them to swim alone. She cited one instance in which a 3-year-old was floating in the lake with only an inflated ring for safety and a 7-year-old to supervise.

About 150 swimmers a day were visiting at that point, she said, and some of them ignored the rope barrier that enclosed the swimming area. “We use a loudspeaker to try to call them back in and they just ignore us.”

That posed legal liability for the park, she said. But water quality and vandalism were also problems. The lake had a mud bottom, and was regularly visited by waterfowl, so it was difficult to keep the water quality at a desired level for swimming. Repeated misuse of the restrooms – such as leaving the water running full blast and damaging toilets – and theft of life-saving equipment only added to the headaches.

The Gleaner of July 10 reported there had been considerable pushback against the new swimming policy. Numerous protests “escalated far beyond anything I ever thought would happen,” Denton said. Some protesters had even gone so far as to contact the state Department of Parks or their state legislators.

The crux of the complaints was that the lake was supported by taxes and taxpayers were being denied access to a facility that was owned by the public.

The main point of the July 10 Gleaner article was that the lake had been reopened to swimming by all – although children under 16 had to be accompanied by an adult. But the lake would be closed to all beginning Aug. 8 because of the departure of summer staff.

A legal snafu partially prompted the reopening. Henry Curtis, attorney for the Kentucky Parks Department, explained that government facilities cannot have an “arbitrary restriction” that allows the facility to be open to some and closed to others.

“You can’t say ‘blue suspenders’ can swim in the pool today but ‘red suspenders’ can’t without having a compelling reason,” Curtis said.

As had happened since 1994, there would be no lifeguards on duty during the temporary reopening.

The Gleaner’s editorial of July 15 supported Denton’s actions.

“The sentiment here is that the lake is not ideally suited as a public swimming area and would render greater public service as a scenic lake offering more casual recreation, such as fishing and non-motorized boating. Although the beach was a major attraction several years ago, its history is dotted with a series of problems, including water quality and bathhouse vandalism.”

Denton made the same point about water quality in the July 10 article – and foreshadowed the ultimate decision. “If the water is bad next year, we’ll close the lake” for swimming, she said. “If the water’s OK we will reopen it with lifeguards,” although that would probably require reimposition of an admission fee.

The public swam in Scenic Lake for the last time during the 1997 season. “I don’t remember that we reopened it after that,” Denton said recently. “We were getting bad water samples in the lake for swimming and decided to close it because of that. We just couldn’t get the results up there for swimming.”

100 YEARS AGO

The local Red Cross announced it was donating first aid kits to both Henderson fire stations, according to The Gleaner of July 16, 1922.

“Boxes will be made for each department and will be filled with bandages and first-aid supplies.” The kits were compiled by Red Cross nurse Edmonia Keller.

75 YEARS AGO

Joe and Margaret Martin opened a photography studio upstairs from the Biggs Drug Store at 134 N. Main St., according to The Gleaner of July 13, 1947. The bulk of the studio’s 65 years in business, however, took place in that fine old house at the corner of Washington and Main streets.

Joe was a graduate of the School of Modern Photography in New York City.

Their son, Steve, took over the business in the mid-1980s and closed it in 2012.

The 1947 article said the opening took place the night of July 7 and drew a crowd, among which “were the local artists and photographers, as well as many professional and amateur camera fans.”

The latter “huddled in the well-equipped and arranged work shop and dark room.”

Also in 1947, the Oct. 10 Gleaner reported the antics of a wayward cow who had been taken into custody by city Patrolman Otis Bonnell on Ninth Street. He investigated after hearing its distinctive moo.

“Yep. There she is. A great big fine Jersey cow, right square-dab in the middle of the pavement…. Traffic-wise Bonnell immediately envisioned hamburger instead of milk and cream if some tipsy motorist with dim headlights passed by.”

So, taking a piece of string out of his pocket, he tied it around the cow’s neck and led her to the city stables at Elm and Fifth streets.

“Last night at the police station they were drawing lots – and the loser had to milk her this morning.”

50 YEARS AGO

The golf course at Audubon State Park had recently received its long-awaited motorized golf carts, according to a photo caption in The Gleaner of July 9, 1972.

The six carts had arrived at the beginning of the previous week.

Readers of The Gleaner can reach Frank Boyett at YesNews42@yahoo.com or on Twitter at @BoyettFrank.

