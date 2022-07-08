ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Street construction expected to be complete by end of November

By Tyler Haughn, The Reporter Times
MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Redevelopment Commission received an update on the High Street/State Road 42 project Thursday night as work on the state-maintained highway continues through the town.

RDC consultant Chelsey Manns reported that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state concerning construction work that is being done on State Road 42 and High Street is nearing approval.

The pavement is being replaced from the bridge crossing over White Lick Creek to the State Road 67 intersection. Sidewalks and storm drainage structures are also being added. The work is scheduled to be completed in November.

The MOU between the town and INDOT was approved during the commission's last meeting in June.

"The town has now also reviewed it and there's a call scheduled for tomorrow that I will be on between INDOT, the town and the commission to finalize the MOU, which you guys have already approved pending legal approval," Manns said Thursday.

Financial Report

Manns delivered the financial report to the commission.

This included an overview of the town's debt service reserve fund. Manns said there is final payment for the outstanding gateway bond worth $470,474.38. The town's redevelopment capital fund stands at about $7.86 million.

The commission approved the financial report.

Other updates

Manns also provided an update on work being done at the Mooresville Business Center.

"The grading should be taking place as early as tomorrow (July 8). So grading has been the hang up at this point. We need to grade before we seed again because we seeded last fall and it didn't take. So grading should happen soon. We don't want to seed when it's 90 degrees so seeding will not happen immediately."

Additionally, three panels on the south side of the center are being painted.

Manns shared that Mooresville has received interest in some of the remaining parcels next to the empty shell building at the corner of State Road 67 and Merriman Road. Mooresville is in the process of fielding interest from prospective buyers interested in purchasing the 75,000-square-foot shell building or parcels next to it.

Dawson Logistics had initially planned to purchase the shell building in a deal reaching nearly $5 million.

However, Mooresville Redevelopment Commission Attorney Adam Steuerwald confirmed last month that the logistics company had backed out of its plan to buy the vacant building.

The meeting began with commission member Dana Heidenreich seeking clarification concerning an item included in the recorded minutes from the previous meeting held on June 13.

"I had a question about an item on here. Under road street improvements, it says commissioner (Brian) Culp made a motion to pay but there is nothing about a second or a vote or no other action," he said.

The commission decided to table the approval of the June 13 meeting minutes.

Lastly, the commission approved the presented claims worth a total of $555,865.24.

The next scheduled meeting of the Mooresville Redevelopment Commission is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Mooresville Government Center, 4 E. Harrison St., Mooresville.

Contact reporter Tyler Haughn at thaughn@reporter-times.com.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: High Street construction expected to be complete by end of November

