Muncie, IN

Scott Jordan honored for leading Muncie orchestra through pandemic, move and merger

By FROM NEWS REPORTS
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

MUNCIE — Scott Jordan was surprised with the 2022 David Sursa Leadership Award, honoring him for his dedicated service to Orchestra Indiana, in an appropriate venue: the orchestra's July 4 Patriotic Pops concert at Yorktown Civic Green.

Orchestra Indiana nominated Jordan for the award, which is presented annually by the Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County. Jordan assumed the role of board president for what was then Muncie Symphony Orchestra in early 2020, and was immediately confronted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He proceeded to lead the organization through pandemic cancellations, the resulting financial impacts, staff turnover, a change in the orchestra's longstanding relationship with Ball State University, the hiring of Scott Watkins as the new executive director, a move to Cornerstone Center for the Arts and, in February 2022, a merger with Marion Philharmonic Orchestra into Orchestra Indiana.

Other finalists for the 2022 David Sursa Leadership Award included: Ryan Hunter, Boys & Girls Clubs of Muncie; Will Isaacs, Greater Muncie, IN Habitat for Humanity, and Charlotte Sheppard, Muncie Central High School Alumni Association, according to a release from the community foundation.

The David Sursa Leadership Award was established in memory of the community foundation's founding president, David Sursa. The annual program rewards, recognizes, and encourages extraordinary nonprofit leadership by a board member. Along with the award to Jordan, the foundation awarded $2,500 to Orchestra Indiana.

Food bank gets state funding

MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana was one of 11 Indiana food banks to receive a combined total of $1 million to support their efforts in feeding Hoosiers in need.

Second Harvest received $77,500 in funding for the fiscal year 2023, according to a release from the state.

The funding was provided by the Indiana Legislature as part of its biennial budget. The distribution amounts were determined using the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TFAP) fair share percentages for Indiana, which captures poverty and unemployment levels in each county.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Scott Jordan honored for leading Muncie orchestra through pandemic, move and merger

The Star Press

The Star Press

