Charlevoix County, MI

New resource helps Charlevoix County first responders address mental illness

By Staff reports
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago

CHARLEVOIX — North Country Community Mental Health, along with several Charlevoix County community partners, has released the Charlevoix County First Responder’s Guide for Behavioral Interventions, according to a recent report.

This guide was created as an outcome of Charlevoix County’s Stepping-Up Initiative and was personalized to Charlevoix County stakeholders and processes and can be accessed along with an index of related forms at www.norcocmh.org/charfirstrespondersguide .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=143iSg_0gYk4TEn00

North Country Community Mental Health provides services to residents of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Emmet, Kalkaska, and Otsego counties experiencing a serious mental illness, severe emotional problem, or intellectual/developmental disability, including individuals with co-occurring substance use disorder.

The First Responder’s Guide serves as a local interagency agreement to prevent the unnecessary incarceration of people with mental illness.

Nina Martenson, North Country Community Mental Health Charlevoix Center supervisor, said “the purpose of the First Responder’s Guide for Behavioral Interventions is to provide community partners with a clear outline of processes and procedures related to behavioral health interventions, especially at the intersection with the criminal justice system.”

The guide identifies which agencies the procedure or process applies to, at each step, and assigns responsibility for the task or tasks. The First Responder’s Guide also represents the underlying team effort and agreement on roles and resources involved in providing an integrated delivery of services to the community.

“This manual represents the strong network of community partnerships and individual professional relationships that demonstrate compassion for individuals, the community, and the professional team of first responders who serve the community," said Martenson.

Brian Babbitt, chief executive officer of North Country, said, “We are pleased to have completed this comprehensive resource to assist the community in responding to people with mental illness, reducing the number of people with mental illness in jail, and increasing their access to appropriate treatment.”

Babbitt added that “Charlevoix County was one of the first counties to adopt the Stepping-Up initiative in 2015. In Charlevoix County, the Stepping-Up vision is to be a community in which individuals with mental illness and/or substance use disorders who come in contact with the criminal justice/legal system receive treatment and services based on research, data, best practices and compassion.”

Persons wishing to know more about North Country Community Mental Health are encouraged to visit www.norcocmh.org , or to access services call (877) 470-7130.

