Henderson-area home prices rise 3.9% in June, with houses for sale in high demand

A typical Henderson County home listed for $186,950 in June, up 3.9% from the previous month's $179,950, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

The median list home price in June was down about 18.5% from June 2021. Henderson County's median home was 1,620 square feet for a listed price of $126 per square foot.

The Henderson County market was busy, with a median 34 days on market. A month earlier, homes had a median 30 days on market. The market added 36 new home listings in June, compared with the 36 added in June 2021. The market ended the month with some 23 listings of homes for sale.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude much, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only homes that are single-family homes, condos or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across metro Evansville, median home prices rose to $246,000, up 7.2% from a month earlier. The median home had 1,963 square feet, at a list price of $125 per square foot.

Across all of Kentucky, median home prices were $278,950, rising 1.5% from a month earlier. The median Kentucky home for sale had 1,854 square feet at list price of $148 per square foot.

Across the United States, median home prices were $450,000, up 0.7% from a month earlier. The median American home for sale had 1,887 square feet, listed at $228 per square foot.

The median home list price — the midway point of all the houses or units listed over a period of time — is used more often in this report instead of the average home list price because experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market. In finding the average price, all prices of homes listed are added and then divided by the number of homes sold. This measure can be skewed by one low or high price.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the Realtor.com residential listings database . The story was written by Mike Stucka and Sean Lahman .

