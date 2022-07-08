ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Featured artwork chosen for 2022 Venetian Festival

By Annie Doyle, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
CHARLEVOIX — For Charlevoix residents, the month of July is a time when one's thoughts often rest on preparations for the much anticipated event that brings thousands of people to town and a big boon to the local economy — the Venetian Festival.

This year's eight-day extravaganza includes a lineup of live music events, carnival rides and more; officially starting with Aquapalooza on July 16 and ending with the fireworks show on Saturday, July 23.

In this current pre-Venetian haze of early July, the 2022 festival artwork was recently unveiled to the public. An oil painting by Kurt Anderson of Harbor Springs has been chosen. It is an impressionistic colorscape inspired by a photograph taken by Charlevoix's Tim Salmonson.

The image will be emblazoned on festival t-shirts, bags, brochures, posters and everything in between; serving as a visual place-maker for attendees who would like to commemorate their memories of this particular summer.

There have been 21 paintings chosen over the years — starting in 2000 and only skipping one year for the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-time Charlevoix resident and Venetian Festival Board Member Anne Golski is the brains behind this annual artistic tradition — one that has become one of the most visually recognizable aspects of the festival each year.

If you would like the chance to own a piece of Venetian history, Anderson's original 2022 Venetian Festival painting will be auctioned at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22. To place a bid on the artwork, call Golski at (231) 675-2164 by 6 p.m. on the same day.

Anderson was raised in Detroit during the 1960s, which he said greatly influenced his love of the arts. This September, he will show at the Charlevoix Circle of Arts in collaboration with 2012 Venetian artist Kevin Barton.

To learn more about Anderson, visit www.kurtbriananderson.com.

A schedule of Venetian Festival activities can be found at www.venetianfestival.com.

Contact reporter Annie Doyle at adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

