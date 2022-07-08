Deep Brewing, Smitty's Taphouse team up on new food truck | Around the Brew Bend

When Deep Brewing 's mainstay food option — The Slide Hustle food truck, which specialized in handcrafted, gourmet sliders — left at the start of 2022, craft beer fans and foodies around Tallahassee openly wept.

Well, get ready to rejoice, TLH Beer Fam — because Deep is about to unveil its latest food truck project.

Meet "Smitty's Grill On The Go," a new food truck that - starting this weekend - will officially be Deep's permanent food option during their operating hours.

Does the name "Smitty's" ring a bell? Well, it should. "Smitty's Grill On The Go" is a mobile extension of the wildly popular "Smitty's Tap House & Grill" in Northeast Tallahassee that opened last year. Both Deep and Smitty's are proud supporters of the Tallahassee Beer Society Membership Card, and both of their owners — Ryan LaPete (Deep) and Jason Smith (Smitty's) are proud supporters of each other.

And that's pretty much the genesis of how this latest local-supporting-local collaboration came about.

"Our families, the LaPetes and Smiths, have enjoyed a great partnership over the past couple years with both of my sons, Connor and Jared, having worked for Ryan and Marsha LaPete at Deep," Jason told us this week as he prepared to launch the food truck for full service this weekend.

"The partnership continued to grow as we opened Smitty’s Taphouse & Grill and Deep began supplying casks of their awesome ales to help us become the only place in town with a working Pullman's Cask tap. We're excited to see our partnership with the LaPetes grow yet again with the permanent placement of our food trailer at the brewery. The plan is to be open every weekend for the foreseeable future with ideas of entertaining catering and food truck events down the road."

Of course, the burning question on everyone's mind right now is this: "What's the menu gonna look like?"

Here's a sneak peek of what to expect as Smitty's gets rolling at Deep: Pub fries; Housemade Chips & Dip (served with French onion and hot cherry pepper dipping sauces); Pretzel bites with homemade Deep Brewing beer cheese; Pub Burger (Smitty's classic 1/2-pound chuck, brisket, short rib patty on a brioche bun; Pub Dog (1/4-pound all beef black angus dog deep fried and served on a pretzel bun; Chicken Tenders; Buffalo Chicken Sandwich; Falafel Burger; and a Philly Cheesesteak.

Sounds pretty darn great to us! As it does to Ryan, who has rotated food trucks at his location off Centerville Road for the last 6 months to ensure patrons have regular food options. He says he's a big believer in offering fare to munch on to complement the beers at his bustling brewery, which will be celebrating its 6-year anniversary in early September.

And it's a good thing Deep has landed a permanent food solution when they did because the next few weeks will be busy leading into their anniversary. They're co-hosting an event Thursday, July 14, from 6:30-8 pm at the brewery with the FSU MAAPP Program (Masters In American Applied Politics & Policy) called "Pups & Politicians," where attendees can chat with Tallahassee City Commission candidates in an informal setting, while also supporting the Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Animal Therapy Program.

There will be therapy dogs on hand, a chance to mingle with the candidates and a portion of all beer sales during the event will be donated to the TMH Animal Therapy Program.

That event will be followed by a raffle fundraiser on Saturday, July 16, for the youth baseball team that Deep sponsors with thousands of dollars in prizes up for grabs — including a camping package, a beach package, several Yeti coolers and dozens of gift cards donated by local businesses (you can buy raffle tickets for that at the brewery).

And that's followed by the annual back-to-school drive event they co-host with the TLH Ladies That Beer on July 21.

Needless to say, we're excited for everything that's coming at 2524 Cathay Court.

Civic Brewing celebrates one-year anniversary

The local craft beer scene is getting super busy these days with more breweries coming, new locations for our established breweries opening and so many new beer releases a week, our heads are spinning!

So forgive us that we are just now getting around to wishing two of our established breweries a happy anniversary!

Most recently was Civic Brewing Company in Sopchoppy, which is Wakulla County's first — and only — craft brewery. Owner Elliot Seidler and his team celebrated one year of beer last weekend — and that's no small feat considering what Elliot had to go through JUST to open his brewery in the Summer of 2021.

We're speaking, of course, about the mini-battle he had with the Sopchoppy City Commission and some of its residents who opposed him hanging an alcohol-related shingle in downtown. Elliot won out, and since then he's enjoyed terrific success — so much so, he upgraded the size of his brewhouse recently in order to keep up with the demand for his beer.

It's always a bit of a mystery when the first brewery opens in a rural community as to whether there will be enough business to support it. But Wakulla County craft beer fans have proven they were more than ready as they routinely take less than a week to kick a new beer Civic puts on tap. And any brewery will tell you, that's a GREAT problem to have.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone for all of the support through our first year," Elliot told us when we asked how it felt to hit the one-year milestone recently. "We could not have done it without you."

Civic Brewing is closed this week as Elliot takes a much-deserved vacation to visit family in North Carolina, where his sister Taylor Seidler — who does all the graphic design work for Civic Brewing — lives. In fact, Taylor's craft beer marketing company, Seathirst Creative , won a gold medal for their Civic designs earlier this year in the national Craft Beer Marketing Awards competition. It's been an all-around good first year for the Seidler family.

Civic will reopen July 13 and Elliot says be on the lookout for several new beers tapping he's never released before.

And congrats from all of us here at the Tallahassee Beer Society on one year of beer, Civic!

Southern Philosophy celebrates 3 years of beer

The second local brewery that celebrated an anniversary recently was Southern Philosophy Brewing in Bainbridge, Georgia, located about the same distance to the North of Tallahassee as Civic Brewing is to the South.

Southern Philosophy just hit the 3-year milestone in late June, and the highlights of their party included a beer-pairing dinner, several new beers released and the return of their much sought-after lobster dishes.

Owner Gallagher Dempsey started having fresh Maine lobster meat overnighted to South Georgia during the pandemic as a way to drive to-go business — and it worked. The lobster would arrive Thursday morning and go on the menu Thursday afternoon — available in the form of a lobster pizza, lobster salad or, everyone's favorite, the New England-style lobster roll. And usually, by Saturday, they were sold out.

Unfortunately, lobster prices have soared over the last 6-8 months — much like everything else — and Southern hasn't been able to get it recently. But Gallagher found a way to make it work for the anniversary party — and true to past results, they debuted it on the Thursday of anniversary week and it was sold out in less than three days.

We're hoping it comes back soon — because they make a MEAN lobster roll — but it was just another sign of the community's continued strong support of Decatur County's only craft brewery!

"We are very grateful to make it to this mark of 3 years. It seems like just yesterday and forever ago all at the same time. We really try to embrace the present moment, and with each beer that we craft we strive to make it the best that we are capable of making," Gallagher said.

"We appreciate the entire community — including our local community of Bainbridge and the surrounding communities and small towns stretching to Tallahassee and beyond. Thank you all so much, and we hope to be here creating fine beer and great food for many years to come."

Congrats to our friends at Southern Philosophy on 3 years of beer — and many, many more to come!

Georgia Beer Company has some big news coming

We're staying in the Peach State for our final note this week, this one on our friends in Valdosta, Georgia, at Georgia Beer Company (https://georgiabeerco.com/).

We saved it for the end because we don't have a lot of meat to this news — at the moment, that is. All we can tell you is that GBC is about to make a big announcement in the next week.

Yes, we know what it is.

But, no we can't tell you just yet -- just know that folks in and around the Tallahassee area who love their beer are going to be VERY happy when they hear this.

See? We've already said too much!

If you want to catch it when it drops, routinely check their social media over the next 5-7 days — Facebook and Instagram because it's coming down the train tracks fast!

That'll do it for this week, but stay tuned next week when we have an out-of-cycle column with some BIG, GIANT, HUMONGOUS news of our own!

Danny Aller is the co-founder, along with Matthew Crumbaker, of the TLH Beer Society. Reach the Beer Society on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or email: tlhbeersociety@gmail.com.

