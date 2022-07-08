Summer reading program underway for area students

GAYLORD — In June, PoWeR! Book Bags completed its School Vacation Literacy Giveaway Program for the 2021-22 school year, allowing students in Gaylord elementary schools, Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools and the Vanderbilt Area School to choose two books to take home and enjoy throughout their vacation.

These books are theirs to keep as they expand their home libraries, explore new worlds and develop their reading skills. Additionally, each student received two create-your-own story booklets designed to encourage them to continue to write down their own tales, ideas, and feelings throughout the summer.

“We are so excited to kickstart the summer reading adventures of the children we serve,” says Kara Gregory, executive director and founder of PoWeR! Book Bags. “Reading just four books per summer can prevent the ‘Summer Slide,’ helping children retain the knowledge that they have gained in the school year. We are grateful for our collaboration with these wonderful schools and for our own tireless volunteers who work so hard to make this program possible. We invite students to submit their stories to us to share online with others at our website.

PoWeR! Book Bags expressed thanks to their sponsors, donors, and grantors, including Gaylord Community Schools, the Community Foundation for Northeast Michigan, Otsego County United Way RSVP Program, ITC, private donors and the Barbara and Frank Rock Family Foundation, a fund of the Otsego Community Foundation.

Founded in 2016, PoWeR! Book Bags is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase children’s experiences with language, literacy, and human interactions in order to prepare them for a brighter future.