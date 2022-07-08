ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walloon Lake, MI

Kayak for a Cause, a fundraiser for Camp Daggett, slated for July 16

By Staff reports
 3 days ago

Camp Daggett’s 14th Annual Kayak for a Cause on Walloon Lake will take place Saturday, July 16.

For 14 years, this event has brought paddlers and lovers of the outdoors together to participate in an event that not only showcases the lake that Camp Daggett calls home, but also raises money for Camp Daggett’s Adventure Education programs.

On Saturday, July 16, registered kayakers will meet at 8:30 a.m. at Bear Cove Marina for a 9 a.m. departure. The group will paddle north to Mill Pond, then down the east side of the west arm of Walloon Lake.

Kayakers will have an opportunity to take a break midway, then proceed to the narrows and cross over to the west side of the west arm, ending at Camp Daggett for lunch and a celebratory pontoon boat ride.

Walloon Lake residents are additionally invited to follow the pontoon boat as they tour the lake. Kayakers must be 18 years or older and provide their own equipment, but friends and family of all ages are welcome to join for lunch at Camp Daggett.

Please indicate the number of guests when registering to kayak.

Register online to kayak, support kayakers with donations, or purchase a dock flag by visiting www.campdaggett.org/annual-cause-walloon. To find out more about this event and how you can participate, contact Grace Ketchum at grace.ketchum@campdaggett.org or call (231) 373-0520.

