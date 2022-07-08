GAYLORD — The trade group for the modular home industry in Michigan has decided to donate in support of tornado relief efforts in Gaylord.

In the wake of the devastation caused by the May 20 tornado, members of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) submitted a financial donation to the community.

Starting July 5, every $1 donated to the Otsego Community Foundation’s Tornado Response Fund will be matched, up to $20,000, by the MMHA. To make a donation go to the Tornado Response Fund webpage at https://give.otsegofoundation.org/campaign/tornado-response/c409192

“The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association members knew we had to do something to support this community,” John Lindley, president and CEO of the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association said in a statement. “I’m proud of how our industry family came together, not just financially but also with industry knowledge and guidance, to help those in need.”

Contributions came in from across the state from the different sectors of the manufactured and modular home industry. The association noted special thanks to those able to give, including AJR Development, Inc; Atwell, LLC; Cadgewith Farms; Cambio Communities; Cedarfield 55+ Community; Derby Sales, LLC; Klines Resort; Michigan Mobile Home Supply, Inc.; Michigan Manufactured Housing, RV, and Campground Association; Orchard Hills Village MHP, LLC; Sun Communities; Swistak Levine P.C.; and Yes! Communities.

In addition to the financial donation, MMHA worked with local leaders and elected officials to address some barriers in Otsego County on the redevelopment of the community, including a measure related to age restrictions on manufactured homes.

“We hope the continued support will help the community move forward for its residents,” Lindley added.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Michigan Manufactured Housing Association matching donations to Gaylord tornado relief fund