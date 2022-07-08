ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

EMS director proud to follow in Gaylord's Der Buergermeister tradition for Alpenfest

By Paul Welitzkin, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoeYl_0gYk3e2700

GAYLORD — Except for when he attended college and served in the Army, Jon Deming has lived in Otsego County and can't imagine being anywhere else.

Even though he doesn't have family here anymore, Deming doesn't plan on relocating anytime soon.

"My wife is from Frankenmuth and our house is here and we are part of the community. We also like to boat and ski. I am not the type to get up and move because I don't know if we could find another community like this," he said.

Deming, Otsego County's emergency manager and director of the emergency medical service, will serve as the "Der Buergermeister" for the 57th version of Gaylord's annual Alpenfest, which runs July 12-16.

The Der Buergermeister title — which translates as The Mayor in German — is an honorary title awarded to an individual who has impacted the community by giving their time, energy, heart and soul in making the community a better place to live. The honor is intended for someone who adds great value by sharing their ideas and leadership skills to help others become successful to their cause.

"I was shocked but it also was a very proud moment, too. It's a nice honor to be among the others and it says a lot," Deming said.

Like last year's Der Buergermeister, Bobby McNamara, Deming is continuing a family legacy as his father, Jack Deming, was named Der Buergermeister in 1987.

"He would be proud, but I don't think he ever saw me doing this. He was a businessman and I have been in government and seldom do they cross over like that," Deming said.

Deming grew up in Vanderbilt and recalls attending Alpenfest years ago.

"It changes over the years. When it started it was different because it came right after the (National) Cherry Festival (in Traverse City). People change but the volunteers manage to keep it going year after year and it has weathered a lot of ups and downs," said Deming, who served on the Alpenfest board in the 1980s.

Deming said Alpenfest means as much to those who used to live in the area as it does to those who reside here now.

"It has become a part of this community and you would feel it if we didn't have it," he added. "It's anticipated and homecomings and reunions are held during Alpenfest. It's the one time you will see people you might not see again for a long time."

Deming has been through a lot the past two years, as he suffered from a bout with COVID-19, then watched as the disease nearly took half of his EMS staff out of service at one time.

On May 20, a tornado ripped through the area, resulting in two deaths, 44 injuries and property damage in the millions.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Deming acknowledges the toll the storm took, but saw firsthand the caring that the community can show in a time of need.

"There was a sad part, but there also was a good part. The outpouring of volunteers — at one point, 1,500 worked on Sunday to help the community get back on its feet," he said.

During the week of Alpenfest, Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard will ceremoniously hand over leadership reins of the city to Deming beginning with the opening ceremony for Alpenfest.

Previous recipients of the Der Burgermeister designation:

  • 1980: Jim Mongeau*
  • 1981: Harold Elgas*
  • 1982: Tom Gill*
  • 1983: Ted Engel Jr.*
  • 1984: Sam Titus*
  • 1985: Edward Calkins*
  • 1986: Curtis Toms*
  • 1987: Jack Deming*
  • 1988: Shirley Bates*
  • 1989: Ed Strolle*
  • 1990: Willis Wegmeyer*
  • 1991: Ernie Grocock*
  • 1992: Al Kassuba*
  • 1993: Katheryn Lemp*
  • 1994: Bob McNamara*
  • 1995: Keith Gornick
  • 1996: Jim Mathis
  • 1997: Dick Beachnau*
  • 1998: Ron Chavey*
  • 1999: Gerald Campbell*
  • 2000: Daune Weiss*
  • 2001: Gladys Solokis
  • 2002: Betty Moore
  • 2003: Gordon Everett*
  • 2004: Pat and Chuck Nelson
  • 2005: Bob Harden*
  • 2006: Mary Sanders
  • 2007: Howard Cheney
  • 2008: Jim Grisso
  • 2009: Barb and Gene Fleming
  • 2010: Alma Harrison
  • 2011: Bill Granlund*
  • 2012: Rudi Edel
  • 2013: Maureen Derenzy
  • 2014: Matt Barresi
  • 2015: Judi Doan
  • 2016: Rosie Warner
  • 2017: Tim Granahan
  • 2018: Sheila Simpson
  • 2019: Paul Gunderson
  • 2021: Bobby McNamara

*Deceased

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

One of the ‘most storied and decorated cheesemakers in the country’ is right here in Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI - Since 1995, Leelanau Cheese Company has been carefully crafting award-winning artisan cheese at a small facility in Northern Michigan. The traditional European Alpine chees, Raclette, is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith who took over operations in 2021. The cheese is traditionally served melted over potatoes, bread or vegetables.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord man arrested for embezzling from his elderly mother

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Gaylord man has been arrested for embezzlement, according to Michigan State Police. Karl David, 64, has been arraigned on one count embezzlement from vulnerable adult over $1,000 but less than $20,000 and three counts non-sufficient funds check over $500. David was given a $10,000...
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Gaylord, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Otsego County, MI
Government
City
Frankenmuth, MI
County
Otsego County, MI
traverseticker.com

Proposed Downtown Marriott Raises Questions About Contamination, Height

A proposed new Marriott hotel in downtown Traverse City’s Warehouse District is raising questions about providing more height flexibility in zoning rules to deal with widespread soil contamination and high water levels in the district. City planning commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to recommend changing the city’s zoning rules to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Ems#German
recordpatriot.com

Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

BEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court on July 7, according to a press release from the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Business Replaces Stolen MSP Recruiting Tent

The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business. Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
9&10 News

Gaylord Man Charged With Embezzlement After Embezzling Money from Elderly Mother

A Gaylord man was charged with embezzlement from a vulnerable adult after embezzling money from his elderly mother and writing bad checks, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers say they were contacted in February about a tip they received about a vulnerable adult. It was alleged that the son of the adult, Karl David, 64, of Gaylord, had been embezzling money and was writing bad checks.
GAYLORD, MI
My North.com

Nashville-Inspired 3-Concert Tour Heads to Lake Leelanau

Outdoor concerts are a summer staple—and Northern Michigan has some of the best around. This July, head to Fountain Point Resort in Lake Leelanau to hear original songs by three artists and the inspiration behind their lyrics, plus a bonus Q&A below. Bringing a Nashville-inspired tradition to Lake Leelanau,...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Tim Allen’s yacht spills diesel into up north Michigan marina

NORTHPORT, MI – A diesel spill from a Michigan celebrity’s yacht closed an up north marina and adjacent beach during the recent holiday weekend. Authorities confirmed between 30 and 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the water in Northport’s marina because of a faulty fuel filter seal on a yacht owned by Tim Allen. The famous Michigander is known for voicing the Buzz Lightyear character in the Disney-Pixar Toy Story film franchise and lending his celebrity voice to the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.
NORTHPORT, MI
hourdetroit.com

4 Food and Drink Destinations to Visit in Traverse City

Farm-fresh offerings like walleye escabeche and legendary onion rings. A refreshing beer or glass of rosé. Lush, green farmland. It doesn’t get more idyllic northern Michigan than Farm Club. Easily accessible by the Traverse Area Recreational Trail (a 10.5-mile paved urban transportation and recreation corridor), this farm/brewery/restaurant quickly became a dining destination for locals and out of towners alike after opening in July 2020. Farm Club, 10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City; farmclubtc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

N. Mich. man charged after kids given marijuana, tobacco

A northern Michigan man is in trouble for allegedly giving his kids marijuana and tobacco e-cigarettes, according to Michigan State Police. David Glenn Mauldin, 48, of Brutus has been charged in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan with four counts of delivery of marijuana to a minor, four counts of fourth-degree child abuse, and two counts of furnishing tobacco products to a minor.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy