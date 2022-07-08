EMS director proud to follow in Gaylord's Der Buergermeister tradition for Alpenfest

GAYLORD — Except for when he attended college and served in the Army, Jon Deming has lived in Otsego County and can't imagine being anywhere else.

Even though he doesn't have family here anymore, Deming doesn't plan on relocating anytime soon.

"My wife is from Frankenmuth and our house is here and we are part of the community. We also like to boat and ski. I am not the type to get up and move because I don't know if we could find another community like this," he said.

Deming, Otsego County's emergency manager and director of the emergency medical service, will serve as the "Der Buergermeister" for the 57th version of Gaylord's annual Alpenfest, which runs July 12-16.

The Der Buergermeister title — which translates as The Mayor in German — is an honorary title awarded to an individual who has impacted the community by giving their time, energy, heart and soul in making the community a better place to live. The honor is intended for someone who adds great value by sharing their ideas and leadership skills to help others become successful to their cause.

"I was shocked but it also was a very proud moment, too. It's a nice honor to be among the others and it says a lot," Deming said.

Like last year's Der Buergermeister, Bobby McNamara, Deming is continuing a family legacy as his father, Jack Deming, was named Der Buergermeister in 1987.

"He would be proud, but I don't think he ever saw me doing this. He was a businessman and I have been in government and seldom do they cross over like that," Deming said.

Deming grew up in Vanderbilt and recalls attending Alpenfest years ago.

"It changes over the years. When it started it was different because it came right after the (National) Cherry Festival (in Traverse City). People change but the volunteers manage to keep it going year after year and it has weathered a lot of ups and downs," said Deming, who served on the Alpenfest board in the 1980s.

Deming said Alpenfest means as much to those who used to live in the area as it does to those who reside here now.

"It has become a part of this community and you would feel it if we didn't have it," he added. "It's anticipated and homecomings and reunions are held during Alpenfest. It's the one time you will see people you might not see again for a long time."

Deming has been through a lot the past two years, as he suffered from a bout with COVID-19, then watched as the disease nearly took half of his EMS staff out of service at one time.

On May 20, a tornado ripped through the area, resulting in two deaths, 44 injuries and property damage in the millions.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Deming acknowledges the toll the storm took, but saw firsthand the caring that the community can show in a time of need.

"There was a sad part, but there also was a good part. The outpouring of volunteers — at one point, 1,500 worked on Sunday to help the community get back on its feet," he said.

During the week of Alpenfest, Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard will ceremoniously hand over leadership reins of the city to Deming beginning with the opening ceremony for Alpenfest.

Previous recipients of the Der Burgermeister designation:

1980: Jim Mongeau*

1981: Harold Elgas*

1982: Tom Gill*

1983: Ted Engel Jr.*

1984: Sam Titus*

1985: Edward Calkins*

1986: Curtis Toms*

1987: Jack Deming*

1988: Shirley Bates*

1989: Ed Strolle*

1990: Willis Wegmeyer*

1991: Ernie Grocock*

1992: Al Kassuba*

1993: Katheryn Lemp*

1994: Bob McNamara*

1995: Keith Gornick

1996: Jim Mathis

1997: Dick Beachnau*

1998: Ron Chavey*

1999: Gerald Campbell*

2000: Daune Weiss*

2001: Gladys Solokis

2002: Betty Moore

2003: Gordon Everett*

2004: Pat and Chuck Nelson

2005: Bob Harden*

2006: Mary Sanders

2007: Howard Cheney

2008: Jim Grisso

2009: Barb and Gene Fleming

2010: Alma Harrison

2011: Bill Granlund*

2012: Rudi Edel

2013: Maureen Derenzy

2014: Matt Barresi

2015: Judi Doan

2016: Rosie Warner

2017: Tim Granahan

2018: Sheila Simpson

2019: Paul Gunderson

2021: Bobby McNamara

*Deceased