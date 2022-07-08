Young Americans dinner theatre returns to Boyne, tickets on sale now

HARBOR SPRINGS — Since 1978, The Young Americans Dinner Theatre has been enchanting audiences of all ages, and now tickets are on sale for the ’22 summer season.

This year, The Young Americans organization celebrates its 60th anniversary and to commemorate, The Highlands’ based dinner theatre show is featuring the sounds of the '60s.

As it’s become known for, the cast is made up of bright, young, performers, handpicked from around the country to perform each summer at The Highlands.

Show dates run Tuesdays through Sundays, June 24 through Aug. 27. The evening reception starts at 6 p.m. with the dinner and show following at 6:45 p.m.

The reception features a cappella style performances from The Young Americans while event goers enjoy passed appetizers, as well as hot and cold hors d’oeuvres. Once seated for the show, each guest is served a mixed green salad and artisan rolls, followed by their choice of entrée, including roasted prime rib, bourbon maple glazed Scottish salmon, herbed airline chicken breast, and eggplant lasagna, plus kids’ selections. Chocolate cake with whipped cream completes the meal.

Show tickets per adult start at $113, and kids’ tickets start at $66. To purchase tickets for this summertime tradition, visit www.highlandsharborsprings.com.