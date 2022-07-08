Tallahassee Mayor forum recap: Candidates debate crime, housing, image and FBI connections

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey is facing three challengers in his bid for a second term –one his longtime colleague and two political newcomers who hope to unseat him.

Dailey faces opposition from Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier, who is leaving her seat to run for mayor , tire store owner Michael Ibrahim and community activist and executive director of the nonprofit Round Table Community, Whitfield "Hubba Bubba" Leland III.

Dailey and Dozier served together on the Leon County Commission for eight years before Dailey was elected as mayor in 2018.

The four faced off in a joint forum Wednesday hosted by the Tallahassee Democrat, WFSU and the League of Women Voters. Their response to four questions appear below. Answers have been edited for brevity.

What’s the No. 1 issue Tallahassee is facing?

Dailey: "Housing is a critical issue that we face here in Tallahassee and making sure we have enough affordable housing, low-income housing and very low-income housing."

Dozier: "The No. 1 issue affecting the city today, from my perspective, is jobs and workforce training. We need to have more jobs and diversify our economy and jobs for people with all different types of income levels. It's how people can afford to pay rent, how they may afford to buy a home, to feed their families, to support themselves be a part of our civil society and our community."

Ibrahim: "The No. 1 issue, I think, that is facing Tallahassee’s residents is actually a three-in-one issue. It is housing, homelessness and safety of our citizens. They’re all related. Working on one issue, which is mainly housing, can help us eliminate the homelessness situation and improve our safety."

Leland: "The issues we face stem from the base of poverty. If we don’t address poverty... We can create jobs, we can create homes, but if people are living in poverty and can’t afford it or don’t have a foundation, none of that is going to be helpful to the people in the area."

The mayor’s main role is to serves as the face of Tallahassee. What do you think the outside perception is of Tallahassee and how would you propose to improve it?

Dailey: “I can tell you what people think of Tallahassee. Once again, we were named one of the top 10 cities in the Southeastern United States to live, work and play. We were named one of the top 10 college towns in the Southeast United States to live, work and play. By peer review, we’re the No. 1 public utility in the nation. Last week, we had the designation of being named among the most efficient with services and budget. We are making great strides. That is why we have one of the strongest, fastest-growing economies per capita of any municipality in the state of Florida because people want to invest in Tallahassee, they want to live in Tallahassee and they want to be here in Tallahassee.”

Dozier: “The city has always been good at applying for awards. The mayor can cite one ranking after another. They all sound great, but I don’t think everyone is feeling it. The perception from the outside I hear, time and again from other leaders around the state, other businesses around the state, is they are baffled. We led the way in setting aside a portion of our sales tax revenue for economic development and instead of using it really creatively we give a majority of it away to Doak Campbell Stadium for football... They say we are the most difficult community in the state to get permits and to build something. The mayor’s role is to build consensus, is to be a leader and bring people together. Mayor Dailey has promised that in 2022 and I don’t think he has done enough to restore trust in the community.”

Ibrahim: “We can look at the amount of students that come in town and leave after graduating. That will tell us what the outside look of our community is. This is because Tallahassee doesn’t have a lot of things to offer to younger generations. One of the things I would like to build in Tallahassee is an actual water park. We don’t have anything to do at the beach and that’s geography. We can’t blame geography for that but why not have an indoor water park. It could be a public-private partnership to build it. It would bring a better quality of life to the city, it will attract more younger folks to the city and create a lot of job opportunities in the city”

Leland: “Tallahassee for the residents, from the inside, when we look at what’s going on in all our leaders and politicians and now we're seeing all these indictments and the current city commission doesn’t want to move on ethics reviews and making sure they build transparency back into the city’s trust. Everything that we’re the No. 1 city in this and that, that looks good on paper, but when you come down and get on the ground, it looks nothing like that. The mayor’s job is to build relationships and strengthen and bring everybody together, not stir confusion or not be willing to stand on transparency.”

What is the first specific action you would propose to address the need for affordable housing beyond what is already being done?

Dailey: “I sit as a member of the affordable housing advisory committee. I pay attention to this issue day in and day out. It is near and dear to me. At the city of Tallahassee, its one of our top priorities and I’m proud to say, we have more affordable housing units in the pipeline right now than we have in the last four decades put together. But it's not enough. We have to continue to work... We’ve made strides for land use changes where we can convert old apartment complexes into studio apartments for affordable housing... We have invested millions of dollars in infrastructure projects... We invest in our neighborhoods. We invest in public utilities. We invest in those things that help spur good, solid housing for the residents of Tallahassee."

Dozier: “I’m proud of the work that the city and county have done together over the last few years. I was the leading voice in the land trust that allows us to develop affordable housing throughout the community. One of the specific actions I would take is to look at the policies within the city of Tallahassee. We’ve also seen city owned property sold for student housing complexes or other types of construction. When the city owns property, that is the one time that we may dictate what we want to see on the property. I don’t think we’ve done a good enough job at really getting creative about placing that property either in the land trust or having RFP for buyers who will build affordable housing."

Ibrahim: “We need more affordable housing and I think the way is to look at other cities that had a problem with affordable housing and how they solved it. We have to create a fund in which those developers would put a percentage of the proposed amount of money that they will use in order to build that multimillion dollar apartment to go toward affordable housing. That fund will create and maintain affordable houses in in which they will have low income rent and they will have affordable housing to take care of the families that cannot afford $2,000 a month in rent. That fund will be maintained by the city. In order for a developer to come in the city to develop, they have to put part of the development funds into that fund.”

Leland: “I would really like to define what we as a community think is affordable housing because affordable housing to some isn’t affordable to others. I would like to create a building incentive for builders to build homes for families. We need to look at building for families and not building up and building out and make it more affordable for people to own homes and not just live by affordable rent.”

In the last few years, we’ve seen a series of 3-2 votes, particularly on big issues pertaining to development and ethics. What do you make of the divide between what is otherwise a completely Democratic City Commission?

Leland: “At the end of the day, when you’re not listening to the residents of the community it's hard to say you support the community and you’re doing the best you can for the community.”

Dailey: “When you look at the votes, look you’re going to win some and you’re going to lose some. Lord knows I’ve lost some in my entire political career. That’s how the democratic process works. It’s great that people bring their strong feelings and philosophies to the table. This is how it works. But I will say, there are some philosophical differences on how we move forward as a city especially when it comes to growth. This is a very important election. Since the comprehensive plan was created in 1990, we have added 100,000 residents to Tallahassee yet the Urban Services boundary has only grown by 3%. If we don’t have a hard conversation on how do we grow moving forward from here, it does bring out the philosophical differences.”

Dozier: “In 12 years, I have never seen bloc voting the way we have in the last few years. We have some people who are more often than not accepting staff recommendation and we have others who have a lot of different ideas, and there is a tremendous amount of tension on the City Commission. I think we can all see it, we can all feel it, and it’s holding us back. The mayor’s role is to build that consensus, to keep that dialogue open even when we disagree. The reference to growth: We have gotten into this battle where some people perceive any questions about how we grow as anti-growth. That’s just ridiculous.”

Ibrahim: “For a political divide to happen that means the leadership is not very strong. I think the problem is we have staff that can dictate what the leadership could do and for every time we have an idea on the table, we have three people saying yes and three people saying no and we always have a stop. That’s because we don’t have a good leadership where people will rally around what’s good for the community.”

The city is poised to invest $1 million annually over five years to stem the bloodshed from gunfire. With no strings attached, how specifically should that money be spent to get the most impact?

Dailey: "I am the mayor that is continuously bringing people to the table to figure out our course of action to move forward. That is good, solid public policy. But it’s also important to make sure that we are in a budgetary place so that when we have that idea and we’re ready to execute it, we can fully fund it. The reason why I set aside $1 million a year for five years is to make sure that it is a sustainable program that we can go year in and year out."

Dozier: "We need to use this funding for other types of training programs and other new ideas that may come from the Commissioner on the Status of Men and Boys but also other sources. We have seen an approach from the city for a long time kind of described as the city knows best, they don’t necessarily partner with other organizations for programs as often as we should.... We keep planning at the city and we’re not seeing direct action."

Ibrahim: "Definitely education. Educating the youth that guns are not toys they are tools and they can do a lot of damage and they can also protect. Education matters. Educating the youth that it’s not a video game understanding that if you hit someone with a firearm there are consequences and you basically destroy your life."

Leland: "Community relationships. It's just that simple. The community has a problem with the badge. They don’t trust the badge. Until we can get them to see them as people first, then we’ll build a better relationship when they’re in that uniform. We’ve got to get our community to see officers as people before the badge,. Because to be honest, the badge is tainted."

A deeper dive:

What role should local economic development efforts and development incentives play in promoting more equitable prosperity, and what's one specific plan you would implement to make meaningful progress in the generational challenge of poverty?

Dozier: “This is a critical issue, and it ties together affordable housing and poverty and other things we’ve discussed here today. Importantly, we have a plan to do this. Voters approved the referendum in 2014, we set aside 12% of our economic development funds to do something different. That’s why so many of us supported that plan, including all of our chambers (of commerce.) The decision to give away $27 million for improvements at Doak, has vastly diminished our ability to recruit new businesses, to support local businesses and particularly women and minority owned businesses.”

Leland: “If we focus more on letting the CRA do the CRA’s job... Areas are poverty stricken because the people in these communities go to the city with business plans and creative ideas for their community and they are met with resistance because it doesn’t meet their standards. We’ve got to let the residents of the community build their own community because that’s how they’re going to sustain their own economic growth. The city doesn’t do that now.”

Dailey: “We are investing in neighbors and we are investing in neighborhoods. I am the only candidate that voted in support of the neighborhood grocery store in Griffin Heights. I am the only candidate that voted in favor of COVID relief dollars for our small businesses. I am the only candidate that voted for $270 million of infrastructure improvements through the Blueprint budget for the Southside of Tallahassee. This is investing in our neighborhoods. This is sidewalks on Stuckey Street. This is the parks that we have on FAMU Way. This is our stormwater system that keeps our land clean. The city is moving forward investing in our neighborhoods and investing in our neighbors.”

Ibrahim: “We as a city, have to move from being just a college town to an actual middle-sized American city. Tallahassee has very few factories if any. Our industry basically depends on college students and we have to diversify. We have to create programs that teach the younger generation plumbing, coding, things that could be useful in the future.”

In past election cycles, both John Dailey and Kristin Dozier took campaign contributions from companies affiliated with J.T. Burnett. John Dailey, your campaign manager is a former close associate with Scott Maddox and Kristin Dozier you bought a house from J.T. Burnette. Are connections to people ensnared in the FBI corruption probe a legitimate issue in the campaign?

In 2014, Dailey received three donations from companies related to Burnette and his partner Kim Rivers, totaling $750. His campaign manager is Reggie Cardozo. In 2010, Dozier received four $500 donations from companies linked to Burnett. In 2014, she received multiple bundled donations totaling at least $2,500 from Burnette-related businesses. She returned portions of each check when she qualified without opposition. Neither took donations in 2018.

Back story:

Dailey: “The campaign donations you're referencing is one check and I believe it was 10 years ago. And I think if you’d done the research you’d know that. It wasn’t bundled checks in the last election cycle from all of his companies. So, I think that’s a big difference right there as well. But look, my campaign manager is great. He’s based out of Tampa, he runs a company he’s had many clients across the state of Florida and the Southeastern United States. He runs a great program and he’s never been in any trouble nor his company. (Are the connections to people ensnared in the FBI corruption probe a legitimate issue?) Absolutely.”

Dozier: “J.T. Burnette and others were working on a lot of different issues through the Blueprint process, through a lot of different things. None of us knew what was coming down the pike. We didn’t know there would be subpoenas and there would be indictments. He’s in jail and deservedly so. I do think that the house issue, the mayor has said he thinks it’s fair game. I know that he included it in a poll that he put out there, that is the same thing as the donations. It was a perfectly normal, legitimate house purchase. (Are the connections to people ensnared in the FBI corruption probe a legitimate issue?) If there is something legitimate, it would be fair game but I don’t think the donations or the house are legitimate. They’ve been looked at in the past.”

