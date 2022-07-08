Seventh edition of Walloon Writers Review out now

WALLOON LAKE — The Walloon Writers Review Seventh Edition is now out in stores, and available at McLean & Eakin in Petoskey, Between The Covers in Harbor Springs, Horizon Books in Traverse City, Snowbound Books in Marquette as well as other bookstores.

This edition is the largest yet at 182 pages with associate editor Glen Young again taking the lead with editing this collection of short stories, poetry and nature photography. This year's cover features "Cascade" by East Jordan photographer Karen Walker.

Inside, Petoskey and Charlevoix area contributors include Skip Renker, Hailey French, John Lennon, Ellen Lord, Jennifer Uehlein Reynolds, Moon Seagren, Glen Young, Edy Stoughton, Thomas Ford Conlan, Edd Tury and Art Curtis. This edition also features a number of contributors who spend time on Mackinac Island, Sturgeon Bay, Higgins Lake, Traverse City area, the Upper Peninsula, Grand Haven, Lowell, and many who now live much further away.

There is something for everyone in this collection that captures the natural beauty and unique experiences of this region in words and nature photography. The edition also includes winning poetry and prose writers from the Crooked Tree Arts Center Juried Young Writers Exposition of 2021.

The magazine was founded in Petoskey in 2014 by Jennifer Huder and is published in partnership with Mission Point Press of Traverse City. Suitable for a general audience, readers can enjoy how these contributors have captured "up north" in words and stunning photography. The magazine is $17.50.

For more information and a complete list of contributors, including nationally recognized writers and photographers alongside those first time in print, visit www.walloonwritersreview.com.