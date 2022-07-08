ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

What to expect at Trump’s rallies in Nevada and Alaska

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaIuP_0gYk3TH000
Tweet

Former President Trump is headed to Nevada and Alaska this weekend to stump for more Republican candidates.

The two events are Trump’s most recent attempts to influence the party in this year’s midterm elections, but while his supported candidates are generally outspoken supporters of unproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Trump’s appearances will appeal to different aims.

At an event in Las Vegas on Friday, Trump will seek to boost the general election bids of two nominees whom Trump endorsed in their crowded primaries, gubernatorial nominee Joe Lombardo and Senate nominee Adam Laxalt.

But the next day in Alaska, Trump will speak in advance of the state’s primary. Among the candidates Trump will stump for on Saturday is Kelly Tshibaka, who drew the former president’s support in her challenge to moderate Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) after Murkowski voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

The rallies come amid growing questions over Trump’s political clout. While the former president has scored some key victories with his endorsements — most notably in the Ohio and Pennsylvania Senate primaries — several of his endorsed candidates have suffered defeats. Perhaps most notably, Trump-backed David Perdue lost in his bid to oust Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in May.

Trump’s visits will also occur in the wake of reports that he could soon announce another presidential bid. Sources have told The Hill that Trump is becoming more serious about launching a run in 2024, even as other high-profile Republicans, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, stoke speculation over their own White House ambitions.

Here’s what to expect at this weekend’s rallies in Nevada and Alaska.

Nevada

When Trump makes a stop blocks away from his hotel in Las Vegas at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino on Friday evening, he’ll join two candidates who prevailed after receiving boosts from the former president.

Now, Trump is hoping to leverage his influence again as Lombardo and Laxalt both face tough general election campaigns. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates both of their races as toss-ups.

Lombardo, who serves as Clark County sheriff, is challenging first-term Gov. Steve Sisolak (D).

Laxalt, the state’s former attorney general who is running for the Senate, served as the co-chairman of Trump’s reelection campaign in Nevada and became a vocal supporter of Trump’s unproven claims of mass fraud in the 2020 election.

Biden won Nevada in 2020 by about 33,600 votes, or 2.39 percentage points.

As Lombardo and Laxalt look to reverse Democrats’ recent success in the state, they will participate in a joint panel to kick off Friday’s event at 5 p.m. local time. Trump will take the stage an hour later to deliver remarks.

Alaska

After a stopover in the Silver State, Trump will then head north to Alaska on Saturday to support three candidates on the ballot on Aug. 16.

Alaska’s elections this year are notable not only for the candidates, but also a new voting system.

Alaskans narrowly approved a ballot measure in 2020 that eliminated the party primary system. Instead, all candidates for a given race will appear on a singular primary ballot, and the top four will advance to the November general election regardless of party affiliation.

Trump on Saturday will weigh in personally on two primaries to be held under the new system.

He will speak in support of incumbent Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) as he faces several opponents, including Democrat Les Gara and independent former Gov. Bill Walker.

Trump had endorsed Dunleavy in December on the condition that he would not endorse Murkowski in her reelection bid.

“With regard to the other issue, please tell the president he has nothing to worry about,” Dunleavy wrote in a note to Trump at the time, which Trump made public. “I appreciate all 45 has done for Alaska and this country.”

That united front against Murkowski is likely to be front and center on Saturday. Dunleavy and Trump will be joined at this weekend’s rally by former Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka, who received Trump’s backing as she looks to oust Murkowski.

Murkowski has been a strong critic of Trump, voting to convict the former president in his impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict, Murkowski is the only one who faces voters this year.

Trump has endorsed multiple challengers to Republicans who supported his second impeachment. Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) lost his primary last month to a Trump-backed candidate after voting to impeach the former president.

When Alaskans head to the polls in August for those primaries, however, they will also vote in a special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young (R), who passed away in March after occupying the state’s lone House seat for most of its existence.

Trump on Saturday will appear alongside former Gov. Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee who placed first in a June top-four primary with about 27 percent of the vote. She’ll face the three other top candidates again next month.

Voters will cast their ballots in the Aug. 16 special election under the state’s first ranked-choice voting election, which was also implemented as part of the ballot measure approved in 2020.

After her failed vice presidential bid, Palin had endorsed Trump in early 2016.

“Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down, and I am proud to give her my complete and total endorsement, and encourage all Republicans to unite behind this wonderful person and her campaign to put America first,” Trump said in a statement in April.

The former president will deliver remarks at 4 p.m. local time on Saturday at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage in support of Palin, Tshibaka and Dunleavy.

Comments / 6

Related
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
People

President Biden's Approval Rating Drops to 33% as Overwhelming Majority of Democrats Seek New 2024 Candidate

New polling data suggests that President Joe Biden could face an uphill battle to reelection in 2024. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted last week, only 1 in 3 Americans approves of Biden's job performance. Perhaps more daunting for Biden's political future, though, is that only 26% of registered Democrats wish to see him secure the Democratic Party nomination during the next presidential election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
Local
Alaska Government
Local
Nevada Government
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Alaska State
Local
Nevada Elections
City
Anchorage, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
State
Georgia State
The Veracity Report

Opinion: 1/6 Testimony and Jumping into GOP Primaries Backfires on Dems

According to nationwide primary results, Trump-backed candidates dominate the scene. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from, and linked directly to, the following sources: CBS News, CNN, Business Insider, Politico, USA Today, Fox News, and Yahoo News.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joe Lombardo
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Les Gara
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
David Perdue
CBS News

Former President Trump tests influence with GOP voters in Alaska and Nevada

Former President Donald Trump is staying active on the campaign trail as he weighs a potential run for office in 2024, traveling to Nevada and Alaska to sway Republican Party voters ahead of Alaska's primary and special elections in August. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post deputy politics editor for campaigns Sean Sullivan and CBS News political director Fin Gomez join Tony Doukoupil and Tanya Rivero to discuss.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Senate#Alaska Republican Party#Alaska Anchorage#Election Fraud#Election Local#Republican
The Associated Press

Court won't fast-track Arizona AG's election fight appeal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to fast-track an appeal from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich after a judge sided with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs over election rules. The decision means there is unlikely to be time before the general election for court battles to play out on Brnovich’s appeal and updated 2019 election rules will remain in place for the general election. A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Brnovich’s effort to order Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections. The judge said Brnovich had waited so long to sue over his perceived problems with the manual that he could not order the few changes that may be merited. Judge John Napper instead sided with Hobbs and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey’s position and said the last manual approved by all three in 2019 would be in effect for the upcoming elections.
ARIZONA STATE
Agriculture Online

House conservatives’ proposal: Blow up the farm bill

Congress would dismember the farm bill if it adopted the ideas proposed by the conservative Republican Study Committee, whose membership includes four of every five Republicans in the House. In a budget package, the RSC said it would sever public nutrition programs from the farm bill, eradicate major farm supports and slash federal support of crop insurance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Two sitting Michigan House members square off in 'Democratic family feud'

PONTIAC, Michigan — Two-term Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) is locked in a bitterly contested race with fellow Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) four weeks out from the primary, angering Democrats who wish they could focus on fighting Republicans instead of each other. The state's Aug. 2 member-on-member primary comes after...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Split decision for Trump in high profile South Carolina GOP congressional primaries

On the day he turned 76, former President Donald Trump received one of the two birthday presents he desired. So far this primary season, a Trump endorsed candidate had yet to knock off a GOP incumbent who had crossed the former president. But that changed on Tuesday as South Carolina state lawmaker Russell Fry convincingly defeated five-term Rep. Tom Rice in the Republican primary in South Carolina’s reliably red 7th Congressional District.
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

629K+
Followers
74K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy