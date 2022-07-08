BEAVER ISLAND — The organization called PoWeR! is continuing to support summer literacy for kids.

In June, PoWeR! Book Bags completed its annual School Vacation Literacy Giveaway at Beaver Island Community School, delivering books and literacy supplies to students as they departed for summer vacation.

Thanks to the generosity of the Beaver Island Elks Lodge and the Youth Advisory Council of Charlevoix, all children were invited to select four brand-new books of their choice to keep and enjoy all summer long.

PoWeR! Book Bags additionally provided each student with a composition book and a box of crayons, all of which will encourage children to keep creating and expressing themselves all summer long.

“It is such a joy to bring the excitement of reading to kids as they head off for summer vacation,” said Kara Gregory, executive director and founder of PoWeR! Book Bags.

“Reading just four books per summer can prevent the ‘summer slide,’ helping children hold on to all of the wonderful knowledge that they acquired during the school year," she said. "It is our hope that students read their new books over and over as they grow their home libraries, their love of reading, and their understanding of the world. We also look forward to reading the stories that they have created. We invite students to submit their stories to us to share online with others at our website, www.powerbookbags.org/contact ."

Founded in 2016, PoWeR! Book Bags is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase children’s experiences with language, literacy, and human interactions in order to prepare them for a brighter future.

To learn more, visit www.powerbookbags.org .

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Beaver Island project promotes children's literacy with summer book giveaway