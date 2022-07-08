The Memo: How the Brittney Griner case is sparking calls for Biden to do more

The plight of basketball star Brittney Griner has become a hot political issue. Griner has been detained in Russia since February amid allegations that she had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport. Her trial began last week and, this week, she pleaded guilty.

President Biden has faced growing complaints that he has not done enough to bring Griner and another American held in Russia, Paul Whelan, home.

This week, Biden and Vice President Harris spoke with the WNBA star’s wife, Cherelle Griner, after Cherelle complained publicly about her lack of one-to-one contact with the president.

Griner’s case has political potency not only because of her basketball fame but because of her status as a Black, gay woman. A lot of people are watching the case with interest — and her supporters insist Biden needs to make it a higher priority.