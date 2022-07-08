ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A.’s massive new bridge is designed for 23 million pounds of people

By Nate Berg
Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe $588 million bridge opening this weekend in Los Angeles is a landmark piece of architectural infrastructure that’s becoming a signature part of the low-slung city’s skyline. With 10 swooping arches along its 3,500 feet, the Sixth Street Viaduct is as visually striking as it is massive....

Rent Stabilization Commission Recommends 8% Rent Increase Cap

On July 6, the Beverly Hills Rent Stabilization Commission grappled with whether to recommend changes to the maximum allowable rent increase allowed under the city’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance. Citing the historic levels of inflation, commissioners agreed to recommend that the City Council place an 8% cap on rent increases. The meeting represented the city’s ongoing efforts to equitably address the rising cost of living while allowing property owners to realize a profit on their investments.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA

Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Big new neighbor for Vista Theatre | Los Feliz home sells for $2.63 million

Plans have finally been unveiled for a mixed-use development that will border the historic Vista Theatre on two sides. El Parador at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue would rise six stories, dwarfing the two-story theater next door. The Spanish-style building would include 29 residential units, two ground-floor restaurants and roof decks.
