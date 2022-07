Summer has been off to a hot start for Kelly Houston and Derek Jones, co-founders of the popular luxury streetwear brand DK Movement. In addition to multiple radio and television appearances and a feature story in CT Fashion magazine, to highlight their exploding brand - which urges purchasers to Become Your Best Self - they’ve launched multiple initiatives to give back to their local community, including meeting with middle school-age youth earlier this month at a Career Day at the local Boys & Girls Club and contributing funds to support a local homeless shelter, Agape House.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO