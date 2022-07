Ford confirmed to us it won’t be sold here, but markets like Thailand and South Africa will get it. New single cab pickups are few and far between in the United States, especially when you look outside the heavy-duty segment. Whereas small two-door trucks used to sell like hotcakes to folks who just wanted an economical daily driver with usable bed space, our country's love for full four-doors has displaced work-oriented compacts almost entirely. That's not the case everywhere, though, as countries like Thailand and South Africa are getting the 2023 Ford Ranger with two doors and a long bed.

