ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Anderson roundabouts, road diets to curb traffic problems amid housing boom

By A.J. Jackson, Anderson Independent Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGVfX_0gYk2WxO00

During morning and evening rush hours, the commute along Anderson's northside is slow-moving and congested.

Highways 81, 153, and 29 among others all experience the cluttering of vehicles from population growth throughout the Upstate area.

Roundabouts, more public transit options, and road diets are all among the efforts Anderson County is working through now to improve commute times for residents in the midst of a housing boom.

The county is projected to become much more congested by 2026, as nearly 221,000 people are expected to populate Anderson, according to the County Economic Development Office. In 2021, Anderson County's population stood at 209,968.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzPTe_0gYk2WxO00

The five-minute drive between T.L. Hanna High School and Midway Elementary School currently sees bumper-to-bumper traffic just above a one-minute delay on the way to work and during school rush hours, and a half-minute delay on the way home.

If not addressed, these problems, like traffic, could stockpile in the future, Anderson County leaders said.

"It's a mess in the mornings," Mike Gay, transportation manager for Anderson County, said. "What we're trying to do is create the ability for people to move around with choice."

Currently, the four-way intersection at Midway and Crestview Road experiences nearly a 60-second delay in traffic movement in the mornings, which is graded at an 'F', according to the Civil Engineering Consulting Services, or CECS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBcHn_0gYk2WxO00

The CECS classified that specific cross street is as owning a force or breakdown of flow in traffic.

In the evening, the jam is classified as an unstable flow, or operating at capacity, and sees delays of 38 seconds; an 'E' rating by CESC standards.

If the roundabout existed today at Midway and Crestview Road, there would only be a seven-second delay in both the mornings and evening rush hour traffic, according to an Anderson Area Transportation Study.

In the next 20 years, the areas near Midway Elementary and Hanna will see decreased traffic times, due to the implementation of a roundabout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJU24_0gYk2WxO00

Up the road at the three roads in conjunction with Midway and Harriet Circle, there is a stable flow of traffic in the morning, and in the afternoon it is approaching an unstable flow, both with nearly a half-minute delay.

Today, if a traffic circle existed at Midway and Harriet, the level of service would be free-flowing and have an 'A' rating.

"When you build a traffic circle, you're increasing flow, efficiency, and safety," Gay said. "We'll see those completed within three years."

The planning for the upcoming traffic circles began around 2015 but has recently become a priority because of the four Midway subdivisions to arrive close to the Midway and Hanna.

"A lot of times needs change," Maurice McKenzie, planning and development director in Anderson County, said. "If an area that wasn't planned for all of a sudden becomes a hot area, it causes you to pivot."

Anderson road expansions depend on where, when development happens

The growth in Anderson County will soon see single-family residential projects sprout, including three subdivisions that have at least 300 or more housing units that have gone to the planning commission for approval.

In total, there have been nearly 2,000 lots have been approved to start the design process of building housing subdivisions.

Alicia Hunter, director of development standards in Anderson County, said most of the proposed development is in Council District Six.

More news: Planning commission rejects Anderson School District One impact fee on new homes

In the past two years alone there were 2,371 permits issued to begin infrastructure design for new single and multi-family homes.

"From 2012 to May of 2022, we've issued about 8,528 permits," Hunter said. "That's a lot of permits."

Through June of 2022, 550 permits have been approved to begin infrastructure design for future possible subdivisions.

None of these are finalized, but the possibilities for growth throughout Anderson County begin with these permit filings.

As housing development projects advance closer to the approval process, the county is beginning to prioritize what road upgrades will take priority.

Large road projects become more reactive than proactive because of the uncertainty of which areas will grow, Planning and Development Director McKenzie said.

For the area around Midway Elementary and the developments to come, it raised an immediate level of concern.

"The level of service is already poor," Mckenzie said of the area near Midway and Crestview Road. "Imagine 500-plus houses going in out there. That's why you try to get ahead of it as best as you can."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2W8Y_0gYk2WxO00

The overall growth between Greenville and Charlotte is one of the major causes for the widening of I-85 from Spartanburg to the North Carolina line.

It is designated to move traffic efficiently through 2050, said Pete Poore, director of communications with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Public transit upgrades, road diets

In an attempt to connect the county, multi-use paths, connectors to those pathways, and transit routes are being planned as a unifier to move people around the area with ease.

"It's efficiency, safety, and options," Gay said. "That's a lot of what transportation is. If you have those three things, you can move people around effectively."

Anderson County transportation department performed a traffic study that projects additions and implementations for nearly 96,000 people.

Their study consists of planning and projecting road projects, transit upgrades, and multi-use routes.

Several road projects are approved and federally funded, which then, the Department of Transportation will start planning, designing and buying the right of way to begin construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuR0n_0gYk2WxO00

In addition, larger, and less used county roads would receive a road diet, which consists of eliminating four lanes into two lanes and using the excess space for bike paths.

"You take that street from a freeway type of feel, to a boulevard type of feel," Gay said.

Gay envisions e-bikes being a feasible form of transportation for short commutes, to-and-from work, on the weekends, especially for individuals with retail or food service jobs.

Transit upgrades are projected to expand northwest towards Centerville, and stretching southeast.

Bus services run Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. within the city.

Only half of the people who use the Anderson County GoBus have their driver's licenses, which runs from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Gay said.

The largest current project is the trail extension that links the AnMed Health Campus to the Anderson Civic Center, which was also purchased with federal funds.

Gay hopes to see more path connectors added to the trail extension for bike and walking access that perimeters the city of Anderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTKtp_0gYk2WxO00

"The idea is to create a utilitarian network that can move and give people mobility options that they don't have," Gay said.

Please subscribe to the Independent Mail at independentmail.com/subscribe

A.J. Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Independent Mail. Contact him by email at ajackson@gannett.com with story ideas and leads, also follow him on Twitter @AJhappened

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson roundabouts, road diets to curb traffic problems amid housing boom

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Mobile home destroyed after fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A mobile home burnt down after a fire along Pinewood Drive in Anderson County on Sunday, according to the Whitefield Fire Department. According to the department, no one was home at the time of the fire. They did say an animal did die in...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies injured in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Anderson County deputies were injured when they crashed into each other Sunday night. According to law enforcement, the crash happened on White Street Extension near George Albert Lake Road around 10 p.m. Law enforcement said they were attempting to stop a vehicle that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Spartanburg Co. garage

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A car crashed into a Spartanburg County garage Sunday night. The crash happened on Monks Grove Church Road near Dorothy Street around 8:34 p.m. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene. This is breaking news. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson, SC
Cars
City
Centerville, SC
Anderson County, SC
Traffic
City
Spartanburg, SC
County
Anderson County, SC
City
Anderson, SC
WSPA 7News

South Carolina 7 expedition group stops in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — From the mountains to the coast, the South Carolina 7 (SC7) expedition team is exploring South Carolina. “The journey so far has been unbelievable,” said expedition leader Tom Mullikin. “It’s been wonderful.”. The journey is being led by South Carolina native Tom...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

More than 2,000 without power in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There are more than 2,000 customers without power in Greenville County, according to Duke Energy. According to Duke, as of 10:14 p.m., there are 2,007 customers without power. The power is expected to be restored by 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. Stay with Fox...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Moped driver dies in early morning crash Monday, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says a moped driver died in a early morning crash Monday. Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol say a car and moped crashed at 5:16 a.m. on Rutherford Road near Piedmont Park Road. The coroner’s office said the moped...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenville.com

The History of Greenville, South Carolina

The city of Greenville is situated on land that was once Cherokee hunting ground. Around 1770, Richard Pearis, an Indian trader from Virginia who was living with a chief’s daughter, received about 100,000 acres of hunting lands from the Cherokees. Pearis set up a plantation on the banks of...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Circles#Road Diet#T L Hanna High School#Midway Elementary School#Cecs
FOX Carolina

SCHP: 1 dead after hitting guardrail in Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead after crashing into a guardrail in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the on Powerhouse Road near Cemetery Road. Troopers say the driver of a van was...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Newborn baby surrendered safely to Greer Memorial Hospital

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A newborn baby was surrendered safely to a Spartanburg County hospital on Thursday under South Carolina’s Safe Haven for Babies Act, also known as Daniel’s Law. The Department of Social Services said the baby girl was surrendered the same day she was born....
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in most of Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
PICKENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Housing
WSPA 7News

Severe storm uproots trees in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Numerous trees were uprooted Friday afternoon by a severe storm in Anderson County. At least two homes were damaged when they were hit by falling trees. A tree fell on a house and a vehicle in the area of Liberty Highway and Jim Smith...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Easley

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.) – According to the Easley Combined Utilities outage map, power has been restored to hundreds of their customers. The company said the outage is the result of tree limbs falling on power lines. EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley Combined Utilities said hundreds of their customers are experiencing a power outage Saturday afternoon. […]
EASLEY, SC
WSPA 7News

19-year-old dies in Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Gray Court. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4 a.m. on Dials Church Road near Cooley Road. Troopers said a Ford pickup was traveling south when it went off...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Pies, local produce to revitalize historic store in Pickens County

DACUSVILLE — Katie Chaney waved to a passing farmer from the stone porch of a long-vacant historic general store in Pickens County, which will soon serve the community again as a bakery and small grocery. She felt an immediate connection when she first saw the almost 130-year-old structure perched...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Heavy storm pushes tree on to Spartanburg family home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family in Spartanburg is cleaning up after a tree damaged their home Wednesday evening. Ashley Coleman told FOX Carolina they were inside when it all happened. “We were standing in the kitchen, I was looking out the window,” Coleman said. “The wind was picking...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after car overturns during crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along Dials Church Road at around 4:00 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Dials Church Road when they...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
The Anderson Independent-Mail

The Anderson Independent-Mail

1K+
Followers
211
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Anderson, SC area from the Independent Mail

 http://independentmail.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy