Will You See Dave Matthews Smash This Huge SPAC Record Tonight?

A local TV news anchor has been suspended after appearing in what has been dubbed a “train wreck” broadcast, slurring and stammering her way through an evening news bulletin. Heather Kovar appeared disheveled and distracted during the evening news on CBS Albany affiliate WRGB on Saturday, sparking concern from viewers who took to social media. During the broadcast, Kovar appeared to struggle: “And so, moving on tonight, is we have to tell you also, you know, like other news that’s happening in the area, and across the area, in the nation,” she says at one point. “Like, I was telling you this morning, if you watched us this morning starting at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., I told you, you know what? Today, what a beautiful day outside! It is just amazing. And so, a great time for outdoor music.” She was eventually cut off mid-sentence and did not return to the broadcast. Despite Kovar tweeting that she would be back on Sunday, the station’s vice president and general manager Robert Croteau told the Times Union, “Heather Kovar has been suspended pending our internal investigation. We have no further comment at this time.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO