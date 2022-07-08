ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Polish PM Morawiecki 'Deeply Shocked' by Abe Killing

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he was shocked by the...

US News and World Report

Poland Asks Ukraine to Confront Dark Past Despite Common Front Against Moscow

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's president on Monday called for Ukraine to admit what he called the shameful truth about how Ukrainian nationalists had massacred over 100,000 Poles during World War Two, despite Kyiv and Warsaw's common front against Russia now. The remarks by Andrzej Duda were made on the 79th...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Trump laments ‘devastating’ murder of Shinzo Abe and calls for killer to be dealt with ‘harshly’

Donald Trump has offered his thoughts on the killing of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman while giving a campaign speech. Posting on his bespoke platform Truth Social, the former president first described Mr Abe’s shooting as “devastating news”, calling him “a truly great man and leader” as well as “a truly great friend of mine and, much more importantly, America.”When the news came that Mr Abe had died from his injuries, Mr Trump wrote: “Really BAD NEWS FOR THE WORLD! Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is dead. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

China Warns Asian Nations to Avoid Being Used as 'Chess Pieces' by Powers

JAKARTA (Reuters) -Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday that countries should avoid being used as "chess pieces" by global powers in a region that he said was at risk of being reshaped by geopolitical factors. Addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretariat in a speech in...
CHINA
The Independent

Shinzo Abe: Footage appears to show moment former Japanese PM shot at campaign rally

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while delivering a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.Footage broadcast by NHK appears to show the moment of the attack.The public broadcaster reported that a man armed with an apparently homemade gun opened fire at him from behind.Fumio Kishida, Japan’s prime minister, said Mr Shinzo was in grave condition and condemned the shooting.Police confirmed a 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out the attack had been arrested.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Shinzo Abe: Emergency services move former Japanese PM from ambulance to helicopter after shootingFormer Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe dies after shooting at campaign eventEmergency services move Shinzo Abe from ambulance to helicopter after shooting
ASIA
US News and World Report

European Court Says Turkey Not Complying With Kavala Ruling

ISTANBUL (AP) — Europe’s highest court said Monday that Turkey has failed to comply with its ruling that a prominent Turkish philanthropist be immediately released from jail. The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, ruled in 2019 that Turkey violated Osman Kavala’s right to liberty, saying...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

China stages major new military drills around Taiwan as it warns US against ‘collusion’ with island

China has said that it recently conducted joint combat exercises and drills around Taiwan, and warned the United States against military collusion with the island nation.The statement was released on Friday, a day after US senator Rick Scott reached Taipei on a two-day visit to meet Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen.China, which maintains that Taiwan is a part of its national territory even though Taipei has ruled itself since 1949, has beefed up its military activities around the east Asian nation, including flying a record number of warplanes into the island’s airspace.In a statement, the Chinese defence ministry said that...
POLITICS

