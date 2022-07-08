ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Downtown South Bend screens ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ for Second Saturday

By Tribune Staff Report
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND — Downtown South Bend Inc. resumes its Outdoor Film Series with a screening of “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on the Gridiron.

The 2021 animated film follows a quirky, dysfunctional family on a road trip that finds them in the middle of the robot apocalypse, which suddenly forces them to become humanity’s unlikeliest last hope.

On hiatus since 2019 because of the pandemic, the Outdoor Film Series caps a full day of “Second Saturday” activities held in June, July and August in downtown.

The day begins with the Summer Fitness Series on the Gridiron from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Arts on the Race at the East Race follows from noon to 5 p.m., and the Outdoor Film Series begins at 7 p.m. pre-movie activities that include, this month, a robot craft activity at Purdue Polytechnic High School, an opportunity to have a photo taken with film character Monchi, an obstacle course with challenges themed to the movie and more.

Viewers are encouraged to bring their blankets, chairs and snacks.

Admission is free; some activities have a small fee.

For more information, call 574-282-1110 or visit downtownsouthbend.com.

Related
abc57.com

Mural mania comes to South Bend

South Bend, Ind. -- The very first Mural Festival is in South Bend called mural mania. Today is day four of the event and was started by local muralist Alex Ann Allen after attending her first mural festival two years ago. Besides Alex Allen every other muralist is from places...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

The 20th Annual Niles Bluegrass Festival is rockin' out

Niles, MI — The 20th Annual Niles Bluegrass Festival is happening until Sunday, July 10, 2022. This free, family-friendly event will have food vendors, local business vendors, and 20 local bands playing a mix of Bluegrass, Americana, and Folk music. Donations are greatly appreciated, as it helps the Niles...
NILES, MI
WNDU

First and last Avantis on display at 2022 Concours d’Elegance

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first and last Studebaker Avantis produced are shown off at the 2022 Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm, celebrating 60 years of the Studebaker Avanti’s debut. The show field opened at 10 a.m. Saturday, before wrapping up at 4 p.m. It all happened at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Professional Bull Riders return to Michiana for fifth year

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Professional Bull Riders (PBR) have returned to Michiana for a fifth year, and this year’s event has brought some of world’s best to the Michiana Event Center in Shipshewana. When most think of professional bull riding, they think of bull riders competing for championships...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
365traveler.com

9 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA

If you’re looking for things to do in Michigan City, Indiana, you’ve come to the right place! This charming city has plenty of attractions and activities to keep visitors busy. From museums and parks to restaurants and shopping, there’s something for everyone in Michigan City. You’ll find...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Big week for county fairs in Indiana

It’s a big week for county fairs in the area, next week. Food, live music, free events and more. The LaPorte County Fair starts on Saturday. It will feature a rodeo, demolition derby, an antique tractor parade, as well as live music. Parker McCollum with special guest, Flatland Cavalry...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend Council member talks affordable housing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Affordable housing is in high demand across the country and here at home. There are new options for families in South Bend as area agencies and city leaders work on solutions. Rachel Tomas Morgan, South Bend Council member At-Large, joined 16 Morning News Now to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

US-421 in LaPorte County closed for bridge work

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – US-421 in La Porte County will be closed starting Monday for bridge work. Construction will take approximately one week and will shut down the area between US-30 and Wanatah Road. The Indiana Department of Transportation recommends alternative routes for all motorists during construction.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Tribal casino funds helping schools that drop Native American mascots in Michigan

More school districts in Michigan are saying goodbye to Native American nicknames and mascots, and receiving financial help from tribal casino funds. After the Saranac Community Schools announced that they’re dropping the Redskins name this coming fall in favor of Red Hawks, Michigan has only one school left in the state still using the name, and that school is also considering a change.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Intersection of Fir, Eadus closed beginning July 11

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – The intersection of Fir Road and Eadus Street will be closed starting Monday, the City of Mishawaka announced. The intersection will be closed to all traffic starting at 8 a.m. for water main installations. The closure will be in place until July 16, weather permitting. Detour...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

‘Inspiring Young Minds’ helps young men, curbs violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Local mothers have been doing their part to help curb violence in South Bend; and now they are taking their work one step further. Bobbie Woods recently started a new organization called ‘Inspiring Young Minds.’. The goal is to keep middle school boys and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Colfax Avenue closes July 11 for paving project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A section of Colfax Avenue will close on Monday for a paving project, the City of South Bend announced. Colfax will be closed from Eddy to Ester Streets until July 19, weather permitting. The paving project will happen in two phases: phase one will focus...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Copper Canyon Takes Pride In Educating Customers About Tobacco

With over 30,000 products, Copper Canyon Tobacconist prides itself on educating consumers on its products. Chris Lewis, owner of Copper Canyon Tobacconist, said Copper Canyon has 14 locations in northeastern Indiana. The Warsaw location at 2930 Frontage Road has been open for two weeks with its grand opening and a...
WARSAW, IN
