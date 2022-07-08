ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, July 8, 2022

By FlaglerLive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight...

Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition “Water/Ways” Opens this Weekend in Flagler County

Water/Ways, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS) program opens this Saturday, July 9th with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. The exhibition is presented by The African American Museum and Cultural Center of Florida, in partnership with the Florida Humanities. Water/Ways will be on view in the Museum’s Founders Gallery located 4422 N. US Hwy 1, Palm Coast Fla. The exhibition runs through September 3rd, 2022.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Attempt to Extend Olive Branch to Green Lion Fails as Council Cites ‘Disrespect’; City Will Issue RFP

Palm Coast government’s relationship with the Green Lion Cafe is over. The deadline for the restaurant to sign a new lease agreement lapsed a week ago. The city did not–and still has not–filed notice that it is terminating the five-year lease. But an attempt this week by Palm Coast City Council member Nick Klufas to restart discussions failed, closing any possibility of further negotiations.
PALM COAST, FL
4 Alexander Court, Ormond Beach, Volusia County, FL, 32174

Welcome HOME! Oak Forest invites you to fall in love with 4 Alexander Court - one of only four custom homes on a quiet cul-de-sac in Ormond Beach's most coveted neighborhood. Tucked back off N Beach Street only a 3/4-mile walk to the Tomoka State Park walking trail and a 1.2-mile bike ride to Ormond Beach Middle School. Pride of ownership is obvious from the moment you pull in. This home sits up high on an oversized, fully privacy fenced lot shaded by mature oak trees. Park in the custom paver driveway or make your way through the keyed privacy gate to the rear of the property where you'll find the rear entry 2-car oversized garage and plenty of room for your boat, RV or additional vehicles with an additional 55' of paver driveway beyond the gate. The front of the home is picture.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Woman found dead in structure fire at Bulow RV Resort

One woman was found dead in a fire that engulfed the bedroom of a mobile home on Whitefeather Lane at the Bulow RV Resort, off Old Kings Road, early the morning of July 11. The woman's roommate was not injured, according to authorities. Flagler County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Dr. Kimberly Elliott joins Flagler Health+ Primary Care

Dr. Kimberly Elliott, a board-certified family medicine physician, has joined Flagler Health+’s rapidly growing network of primary care providers. She is now scheduling appointments for new patients at the Flagler Health+ Primary Care office at Whetstone Place, located at 201 Health Park Place, Suite 215, on the campus of Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Missing juvenile in Flagler County found safe

PALM COAST, Fla. - Update: Brandon Gray has been found "in good health and safe," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon in an updated Facebook post. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile in Palm Coast. Deputies say Brandon Gray was last seen...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
More warehousing, more houses, just more in Daytona

Many area residents are not aware that one of the biggest development projects in Volusia County has been in the works since 2014. It's coming to the corner of U.S. 92 and Tomoka Farms Road in Daytona Beach. It’s going to be big, 893,000 square feet of warehousing, cold storage and retail space big.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
New Smyrna Beach medical practice focuses on veterans

President Abraham Lincoln set the standard for veteran care when he said, “To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan.”. The quote was from his second inaugural address in 1865. One hundred and fifty-seven years after Mr. Lincoln mentioned veterans’...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
Ormond Beach group continues protests

A small but passionate and enthusiastic group of protestors stood at the base of the Granada Bridge on a hot and steamy afternoon in Ormond Beach on June 29. The group, Ormond Neighbors United, is a Black Lives Matter and civil rights movement that started in 2020. The group has been holding protests at the bridge regularly on Wednesdays since 2020.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Ron DeSantis Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Mother – Karen (née Rogers) Kids/Children Name: Mason Desantis and Madison Desantis. When it comes to serving in politics, some people think about the power and everything that comes with it. At the same time, when we look at the life of a politician, we only focus on their fame and the love and support they receive from those who elect them into power. However, none of us take time to look at the different sacrifices they have to pay to keep their legacy.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

