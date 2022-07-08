ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man found shot to death in Mt. Airy Forest

By Cincinnati Enquirer staff
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

A man was found fatally shot Thursday in the 2500 block of West Fork Road in Mount Airy Forest Thursday afternoon.

According to a statement from Cincinnati police. District 5 officers responding at 2:42 p.m. to reports of a person shot found 28-year-old Melvin Roundtree with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel determined he was dead.

Cincinnati police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man found shot to death in Mt. Airy Forest

