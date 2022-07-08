ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland 200: Athleticism the theme for athletes ranked Nos. 101-110

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

The Richland 200 is officially 100 athletes deep.

And the athleticism shown by the athletes ranked Nos. 101-110 will be hard to top moving forward.

Let's check out the next batch of athletes as the countdown hits the century mark

110: Alyssa Carroll, St. Peter’s

Carroll earned first team All-District in Division III and first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference for her 2021 soccer season. The Spartans may have only won one game, but Carroll was a bright spot on the pitch and will be again this season.

109: Anna Sparks, Mansfield Christian

Sparks is one of the most athletic athletes in all of Richland County. In soccer, she earned first team All-District in Division III and first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference after scoring three goals and adding one assist while playing multiple positions throughout the year. In basketball, she earned Division IV honorable mention All-Northwest District, Division IV second team All-District 6 and first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference honors for the Flames.

108: Noelle Beare, Mansfield Christian

Speaking of athletic individuals, Beare is right up there with the best of them . She earned first team All-District and first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference honors in soccer last season after scoring four goals and adding nine assists for the 12-3-2 Flames. With the amount of speed and talent she has around her, Beare should have another great year dishing out assist after assist on the pitch in 2022.

107: Kenley Miller, Lexington

As a junior, Miller was part of the Lexington girls cross country team that finished eighth in the state at last year's state championship meet. She ran a 20:35.1 to take 102nd overall as the No. 4 runner. As a senior, Miller will be in line to run for a Top 3 spot on the team and hopefully lead Lady Lex back to the top of the podium, a spot they have made home many times over the last decade.

106: Chloe Sturts, Lucas

Sturts had a great start to her freshman year finishing 99th in the Division III regional cross country meet with a time of 22:24.0. She followed that up with an even better track season where she set and broke the school record in the 1,600-meter run. It now sits at 5:39.29, the time she ran during the Division III regional meet. She may not have made it to state with that time, but with three more years left in her high school career, the sky is the limit.

105: Feree Kent, St. Peter’s

Kent was a bright spot during frustrating boys basketball season for the Spartans. He took home honorable mention All-Northwest District and first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference honors during his junior season. Now, Kent will be tasked with providing the Spartans with a boat load of leadership in 2022-23 as the program looks to take a step in the right direction and hopefully turn things around.

104: Carter Weaver, Ontario

The Richland 200 loves three-sport athletes and Weaver fits the bill perfectly. In the fall, he is part of the Warriors' boys soccer team spending the majority of his time on the defensive side of the pitch. He did record an assist. In the winter, he earned second team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors in basketball after scoring 7.8 points and adding 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals a game for the Warriors. He finished up a busy sophomore season with a second team All-MOAC honor in baseball as a starting first baseman hitting .320 with 24 hits, two home runs, 18 RBIs and 23 runs scored. What does he have in store for us as a junior?

103: Kiyah Wentz, Mansfield Senior

Wentz was one of the most versatile girls basketball players in all of Richland County last season when she averaged 8.9 points, four assists, 3.6 steals and three rebounds a game for the Tygers. She earned honorable mention All-Northwest District, honorable mention All-District 6 and second team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors as a junior and now comes back to an absolutely loaded Tyger lineup that has all the potential in the world to win a Division II district championship.

102: Rachel Kocher, Lexington

As a junior last season, Kocher played a major role in helping Lady Lex rebound as a program going 12-11 overall for their first winning record since 2019. Kocher earned first team All-District 6 and first team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors as the main hitter for Lady Lex. She had a season-high 24 kills against New Philadelphia and recorded 20 or more kills in five of the team's last six matches. If she can start out as hot as she finished the season last year, look out.

101: Will Jamieson, Madison

Jamieson was one of the best goalkeepers in Richland County last year as he helped the Rams go from 4-12-1 in 2020 to 5-8-3 in 2021. He earned second team All-District in Division I and honorable mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference honors as a sophomore and will be back manning the box for the next two seasons, great news for the Rams.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richland 200: Athleticism the theme for athletes ranked Nos. 101-110

