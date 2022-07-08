Experienced defense ready to lead the way for Dumas High School

If defense wins championships, the Dumas Demons could be poised for a title run in 2022.

Technically, the Demons return eight starters from last year's defense. If you include Oliver Ortiz, who was forced into a starting role due to injury last year, there's nine starters coming back to a team that went 9-3 and advanced to the first Class 4A regional game before being defeated by Wichita Falls Hirschi.

With that level of experience, Dumas is in good position to mirror or best that performance once again.

Jayden Tovar returns after wreaking havoc in opposing backfields all last season. The senior compiled a team-leading 11 sacks to go along with 54 tackles, seven tackles for a loss and a forced fumble. He's back for more this year and ready to lead according to head coach Aaron Dunnam.

"Jayden Tovar is a really, really big leader of our defensive line," Dunnam said. "He’s got a lot of speed and quickness on the defensive line and I think he gives offenses some trouble. He’s another kid that’s trained extremely hard. ... We’re expecting really big things from our kids on defense and we’re excited."

That's a much different tune than the one they were singing last year.

"If you look at last year we came into the season with only three defensive starters returning," Dunnam said. "We’re totally different from that this year."

In addition to Tovar, Aurelio Medrano (84 tackles, five sacks) returns while Emmanuel Ibanez enters year three as a starter at corner. While Ortiz will mostly focus on offense, he can still be called upon to play corner once again along with safety Parker Dunnam, Arnoldo Hernandez, Sabien Perry and others.

Dunnam feels good with where his team is with all of those positional scenarios in mind. That said, he stressed that this year's team will not be beholden to whatever last year's team accomplished.

"We’re going to have to create an identity with these kids," he said. "It’s a new year, it’s a new season and expectations will be up. ... We’re going to have to make sure we prove ourselves this year and not try to rely on last year’s team. Every year we have to find a way to build off the things we had the year before, but also create our own identity each and every year."

That will be especially true on offense.

Ortiz returns after hauling in 28 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns at receiver and the bulk of a very strong offensive line is back as well. However, that's about all that comes back from last seasons offense.

Receiver Juan Romero, running back James Bednorz and quarterback Brayden Boggs-Rushing (now at Hardin Simmons University) are all gone. To add on to the dilemma at signal-caller, Grayson McCurley (64 completions, 843 yards and nine touchdowns) is no longer with the team after being poised to take over under center.

For now, there's an open competition at QB, but Dunnam said Ibanez has been getting the majority of the practice reps. Though a three-year starter at corner, he hasn't regularly played quarterback since eighth grade.

Still, Ibanez got plenty of experience during 7-on-7 in the summer. Dunnam also pointed out that finding a new quarterback isn't something new for Dumas and they've succeeded at it before.

"The last couple of years we’ve had to do that," he said. "Spencer Williams, the all-time winningest quarterback in Dumas history, held that job for three seasons and we’ve had to replace that guy every single year and this year’s not different."

No one is saying it will be easy, but it’s been a familiar process for the coaching staff over the last several seasons. Another new look will be the addition of Randall to the District 4-3A Division I slate.

With strong leadership, experience on defense and talent on offense, however; the Demons should still find ways to stay competitive and make some noise late into the season.

“I really like where we’re at right now," Dunnam said. "I like the experience that we have coming back on defense. We started last year really young on that side of the ball so those guys had to grow up really fast and I thought they had a great season. We’re excited about where we’re at and we’re looking forward to getting started.”

DUMAS DEMONS

Head coach: Aaron Dunnam

2021 record: 9-3 overall, 3-0 in district

Base offense: Multiple-Spread

Base defense: 3-4

Last playoff appearance: 2021

Returning Lettermen: 28

Top returners: Emmanuel Ibanez, Oliver Ortiz, Parler Dunnam, Jaydan Tovar, Dalton Leven, Aurelio Medrano

2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 26, vs. Cooper, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2, at Estacado, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9, at Perryton, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, vs. Plainview*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, vs. Bushland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29, El Paso Austin at Ratliff Stadium (Odessa), 7 p.m.

Oct, 7, Randall at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14, OPEN

Oct. 21, vs. Pampa, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28, at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4, vs. Hereford, 7 p.m.

* - Denotes homecoming