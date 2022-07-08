ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Branch County public defender's office will add staff under new state budget

The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
Now that the Michigan state budget passed, the Branch County office of Public Defender will grow. A formal county commission vote will take place Tuesday.

Defender Matt Glazer asked the county to approve two new support staff jobs for his office. The first position is for an additional legal assistant who will work full time. The second new position is that of a social worker.

"This position will require a master's degree and a state license," Glazer said.

"This is a new position the state has been pushing," he said. "I have opposed it. But I have been using Randy Leviton to "give me an assessment and find services" for a defendant in jail.

"You get better results when you can match funding and programs for this person," he said. Glazer explained if a breadwinner is jailed, it helps the family.

The public defender staff said the caseload for Pines Behavioral is too large to help adequately.

The solutions for defendants are discussed as part of plea agreements with the prosecutor.

The additions will bring the public defender's office up to four full-time attorneys, two full-time investigators, one full-time social worker, two full-time legal assistants, and one full-time office administrator.

The office has five contract attorney positions that take appointments for conflict cases and their full-time private practices.

Glazer said he did not believe the state would cut back on staffing based on caseload, but if it did, it could impact the contract attorneys.

Branch County public defender costs were capped when the state-wide system was created. The county pays $256,000, with the rest coming from the state.

"These new positions have been approved by the MIDC through our budget request, and the funds are available to hire these positions immediately. There is no additional financial impact on the county for these positions," Glazer said.

Commission chair Tim Stoll expressed concern that the county would have to pick up the positions if state funding dried up.

The Michigan Indigent Defenders Commission and county commission approved the public defender budget for 2022 at $1,112,640.

The county recently moved the defender's office to the former Pines Behavioral offices off Michigan Avenue to accommodate the increased staff. That building will house all the new staff.

That site was rejected in 2019 by County Administrator Bud Norman who said it was too far from the courthouse.

Instead, the county purchased 61 E. Chicago St. from McDonald's franchise holders Laura and Jim Maynard for $161,000. The 1,333-square-foot building housed their local corporate offices and the home behind it.

The buildings are now county surplus.

Branch County Prosecutor Zack Stempien has less than half the budget and staff.

The county allocated $489,186 to the prosecutor in 2021 and $502,136 for the current year. Stempien requested a fourth prosecutor and a budget of $664,599 since his office handles 30% more cases than the public defender.

While the prosecutor must staff probate court, public defense in that court is handled under a particular contract and not through the defender's office.

The county staffing plan for the prosecutor's office has four full-time attorneys authorized in 2002. Still, the position has been vacant since 2009. Money for the position was not allocated.

The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

