Mountain State Spotlight hires new Environment and Energy Reporter

By Mountain State Spotlight Staff
Mountain State Spotlight
Mountain State Spotlight
 3 days ago

Mountain State Spotlight is thrilled to welcome journalist Alexa Beyer to our team as our new Environment and Energy Reporter.

Alexa Beyer. Submitted photo.

Alexa brings to our organization a decade worth of interest and involvement in environmental and energy issues that affect underdog communities across the country. At Mountain State Spotlight, she’ll tell stories about legacy pollution, a changing energy landscape, climate change and worker health and safety.

“Alexa is an amazing addition to our team,” said co-founder Ken Ward Jr. “Issues around the very real impacts of West Virginia’s industrial economy are so important to our state, and telling these stories is at the core of Mountain State Spotlight’s mission.”

As part of her new role, Alexa will also contribute to the Ohio Valley ReSource, a regional journalism collaborative telling the most important stories of our region. As the collaborative’s only West Virginia member, this partnership will give Mountain State Spotlight and Alexa a wider audience of readers and public radio listeners in Kentucky and Ohio.

A California native, Alexa is a recent graduate of the Engagement Journalism program at the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism, and earned her bachelor’s degree in Geography at Middlebury College in Vermont.

Her first day was July 7.

