ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

Holland Township gets $20M in state budget for wastewater upgrades in growing area

By Carolyn Muyskens, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X3z0W_0gYk1yVp00

HOLLAND TWP. — Buried in the $76 billion state budget approved by the state legislature Friday, July 1, is a substantial grant to Holland Charter Township.

The $20 million grant to the township will fund sewer system upgrades in part of the township that is rapidly growing.

The township was the recipient of an economic development and workforce grant, one of 27 projects around the state that received a total of roughly $251.5 million in one-time grant funding in the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity budget.

Township manager Steve Bulthuis said the township worked with Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville, and Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, to make the funding request.

The grant will fund capacity upgrades to Pump Station No. 31, Bulthuis said, which serves the area where multifamily apartment complex Authentix Quincy Street is being built. The pump station is also positioned to serve several large vacant areas that the township has zoned for multi-family residential use.

The upgrades will prepare the township in the areas where it is poised for future growth in housing, Bulthuis said, and help it absorb big industrial growth nearby on the west side of U.S. 31, such as the expansion of Request Foods.

Victory issued a press release announcing his support for the state budget deal and the Holland Township project funding.

“The primary focus of this budget is to support our hometowns by investing in infrastructure and setting aside funding for tax relief for our hardworking families,” Victory said in a statement. “Holland Township will receive $20 million for infrastructure upgrades, which will pay dividends well into the future for our local businesses and families.

“The budget also features funding to ensure more food security for our families, allow significant expansion of our local food processing capabilities, and enable our communities to continue to adapt and grow to meet the current and future demands of our local businesses and expand to support additional housing options.”

The state budget for the next fiscal year is expected to go into effect Oct. 1.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland Township, NJ
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Township#Legislature#Wastewater#Infrastructure#Holland Twp#Pump Station#Request Foods
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy