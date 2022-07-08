Threads on Eighth slated to close in downtown Holland after 10 years

HOLLAND — After a decade in business, Threads on Eighth will close in downtown Holland.

That's according to owner Jenna Sharnas, who opened the shop in the former Faye's at MIRA at 21 W. Eighth St. in September 2012. Sharnas renovated the 2,800-square-foot space, but retained some of the popular clothing lines.

Sharnas told The Sentinel the store will close in late August. The shop is the most recent retail listing for building owner Lumir, including a portion of the former Alpenrose Restaurant on Central Avenue and the former Making Waves on River Avenue.

"Retail space coming available in a prime location on (Eight) Street in downtown Holland," the listing reads. "This is an extremely desirable location in the heart of downtown Holland that is ready for a new retailer.

Subscribe:Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

"The property is surrounded by the city’s unique snowmelt system, which helps afford pedestrians the ability to navigate sidewalks throughout the entire winter."

The listed lease rate is $24 per square foot. To learn more, visit lumirllc.com.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.