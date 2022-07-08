ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Outdoor recreation opportunities draw in adventurers to Hillsdale County

By Corey Murray, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lgcY_0gYk1wkN00

Some of Hillsdale County’s best kept secrets lay just out of view from public roadways and the opportunity for recreational activities is never far.

Explorers frequent the historic and mystic caves in the Lost Nations State Game Area where outlaw Silas Doty once hid out with stolen horses in the 1800s.

And hikers enjoy miles and miles of scenic trails running from one end of the county to the other as part of the North Country Trail spanning from the east coast through the entire state of Michigan and westward from the upper peninsula.

While most water-based recreation activities take place on the dozens of lakes and ponds in the county, others prefer to float, kayak or canoe the St. Joseph River with other worldly views as the river widens and winds through forests.

And some are still discovering new recreational opportunities that are created by man.

Randy Jablonski purchased property in southern Hillsdale County as a weekend getaway from the “concrete jungles” surrounding his home in metro Detroit where he works in the automotive industry.

“We were looking for somewhere to be able to unwind away from the city from time to time with the kids and we absolutely fell in love with the lake community down here,” Jablonski said. “And it’s nice to have a variety of things to do with them…it’s nice to see them put their phones down and just be kids.”

Jablonski said his family got into geo-caching this year and he was surprised to find out how many geo-caches were in the county.

“We made a day of it last time we were down here for Memorial Day and it was the first time we visited Lewis Emery Park,” he said. “We spent about half a day there searching for the caches and learning about the history of the park as a Civil War site which was neat.”

Cathy Smalls first came to Hillsdale County in 2017 when she was on a mission to hike as much of the North Country Trail as she could and after completing much of the trail ways in Ohio she crossed the state line and started where the trail heads pick up near Waldron.

Smalls has returned often to hike through the Lost Nations State Game area on day visits from her home near Dayton, Ohio.

“It’s one of my favorite sections of the trail to walk,” Smalls said. “You can really tell the caretakers keep up with things along the trails.”

While local groups like the Chief Baw Beese Chapter of the North Country Trail actively promote group trail hikes and bring hikers in from out of town, there is not a concerted effort by the local governing authorities to actively promote the outdoor opportunities available in Hillsdale County.

“They really should have a website or something with everything there is to do down here,” Jablonski said. “Right now, it’s just word of mouth.”

