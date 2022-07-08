Johnson County’s strength is its moderation. Don’t let bomb-throwers ruin a great thing

People want to live here for the great schools and way of life, not partisan politics and culture wars. Bigstock

JoCo moderation

Johnson County is poised for a breakthrough future. New technology that was accelerated and proven by the pandemic allows many people to live and work anywhere.

Why sign up elsewhere for a multimillion-dollar mortgage on a house that can be had here for six figures? Why pay for an expensive private academy when your kids can attend nationally recognized public schools? Why pay taxes for poor public services when you can reside in some of the best-run municipalities in the country?

The region’s museums are world class, the libraries top notch, and entertainment and food options are diverse, convenient and affordable.

Significantly, our politics are moderate and tolerant, with many offices elected on a nonpartisan basis. Potential new arrivals are turned off by polarization.

But there are those who would torch the welcome mat. They want to sabotage public education, chop justified public spending, slash support for cultural amenities and, perhaps most damaging, do all they can to fan partisan rancor. They fear the future.

Don’t let them destroy our shot at 21st century success.

Vote on Aug. 2. Say no on Amendment 2, a chilling attack on personal freedom. Vote Mike Kelly for Johnson County Commission chair — a pragmatist promoting our future.

- Tom Stroud, Overland Park

Other voices

“Eleven women. Eleven stories” on the July 6 front page looked at women who have made the difficult choice for abortion. I’m wondering: Did the article’s authors or editors think it would be appropriate to explain the decision of even one woman who chose life for her child instead of abortion? Women in equally challenging situations often choose life. Their stories should be heard as well.

I am disappointed The Star decided not to tell even one of those compelling stories at the same time.

- Suzy Brown, Kansas City

Tragic reality

As I read about the 2-year-old boy orphaned in the weekend’s Chicago-area shooting, I realized that a person who had threatened to kill multiple times and whom police had called on multiple times being able to buy high-powered rifles and ammunition legally — and then killing seven people and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade — was the most American thing I could think of at this point in our history

- Thomas Kenney, Liberty

Childrens’ trauma

Former Missouri state Rep. Bryan Spencer obviously has no experience with the shame felt by a teenager raped and impregnated by her uncle, let alone the nine months of carrying and giving birth, as he claims happened to the mother of a high school student he taught. (July 7, 1A, “Lack of exceptions in Missouri abortion ban fuels ire”)

This girl was lucky she turned out so well, but I wonder how her mother fared and how it changed her life. No rape victim should have to carry a pregnancy to term.

The Missouri General Assembly should be ashamed.

- Cheri Hamilton, Leawood

Valued?

All registered voters in Kansas can participate in the Aug. 2 special election. Advance in-person voting begins July 13, and mail-in ballot requests can be submitted until July 26.

A very important issue is on this ballot. If you think the law should remain as it is to keep abortion safe and legal here, then vote no on the constitutional amendment. If you think abortions should be prohibited under all circumstances, then vote yes to allow lawmakers to change the existing law — something they are sure to do quickly if the amendment passses.

Voting yes to change our law to “value them both” would not do what you might expect. It could become difficult to get any OB-GYN services if our current law is canceled. Our medical personnel would fear losing their licenses or facing criminal charges for performing common procedures. We might lose them to other states that are not as restrictive.

Our child-bearing-age teens and adults would not be able to access the health care they need. They could possibly die from a miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.

Women might not want to live in a state that does not value them. Think about that.

- Pam Beardsley, Manhattan, Kansas