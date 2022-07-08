ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas is the Free State. Cast your vote to defend women’s rights to that freedom

By Ellen Murphy
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqTZb_0gYk1pZI00
Ellen Murphy

Kansas voters, we have less than one month to retain the moniker we love: Free State. The phrase wasn’t chosen at random. We earned it by abolishing slavery from Kansas Territory and drafting a constitution to be included as the 34th state. Men, women, former slaves, native-born or immigrants, were all granted citizenship with autonomy over their bodies in order to join the Union.

In the 1970s, after Roe v. Wade became law, each state in our country was also “free” in one important way. Before I turned 25, I knew three very close friends who had legal abortions. I also knew of several others — friends of friends. It was not all that common, but it was a legal, safe and necessary procedure for these people.

Before Roe, women were subject to illegal attempts to end their pregnancies. For us, it was safe and you could expect support from many friends and family. Even in cases where someone objected to it, woman could be free to live her life and move on. Adoption was an option some people took, but it was not a good choice for the women I knew.

These women were like me. We had boyfriends, we used some protection, we mostly got away with not getting pregnant. But we lived in Oklahoma, where it was not unusual to attend “shotgun weddings” between teenagers just graduated (or not) from high school. If you don’t know what that is, it’s an outdated term meaning marriage motivated (or forced) by a pregnancy.

There’s usually no store registry for starting out together, no steady jobs, sometimes no further chance of an education, no real commitment except to be parents to a newborn months later. Sometimes families stepped in when things fell apart.

Luckily, that didn’t happen to any of the people I am talking about. All three of my very close friends eventually met someone else they loved, got married and had children. Believe it or not, though we knew what they had gone through, we didn’t spend a lot of time talking about it. It was a legal medical procedure available to a woman who wanted to make a choice for herself.

There was one tiny detail wrong with the “shotgun” scenario: A woman should have autonomy over her body. Period. The partner responsible for the other half of the tango should have an opinion, a vote, but not a final say, just as the Supreme Court shouldn’t have the final say over her body. This is where our Free State status actually has credibility.

As it is now, though tenuous, Kansans have access to legal abortion health care. That’s what it’s called in the medical community. Abortion health care. Think of it as Heart Health, or a cast on a broken leg, or a set of braces for your teeth. It’s a medical procedure that involves one woman and one decision.

Since the morning of June 24, a lot of religious leaders have chimed in with their “definitions” of the beginning of life. You’ve heard them all. But what they are leaving out is the one life that is actually affected: that of the pregnant person. Hers is the life we have in our hearts. She’s a citizen of Kansas, a state that had the wherewithal to attach dignity to the lives it invited in.

Don’t let Kansas appear as just another red spot on the map. If you are a man, and want to be free, so do your sisters. Please vote no on Aug. 2 to banning legal abortion in our Free State.

Comments / 14

Dean Parr
2d ago

I am voting YES to end mothers & doctors premeditated murder of children in the womb!!! A person is charged with a double homicide after they kill a pregnant Woman 1 day into her pregnancy!!!

Reply
7
Nira Barricklow
3d ago

Kansas is a Republican State. The wealthy control our courts and police. THERE IS NO FREEDOM for lower and middle class, even if you have a decent education. I am voting NO to protect our children’s civil rights. And of course, in Kansas the fathers are never held responsible. — from a socially rejected single mother.

Reply
9
Trenese Barnes
3d ago

you pro lifers are not actually pro life bc if you we're you would bee worried about the kidsand adults at the border or the kids in foster care or the ones that are being sex trafficked and the ones that get shot up in school btw don't say well she can give it up for adoption no bc if it was forced or not the foster car system is full of kids that want to be adopted but no bc people like you only care about a fetus something that hasn't seen light and day and that's not breathing but not worried about the ones that have seen light and day that are breathing your pro controlling people with uteruses not pro life and you won't car for that child when it is actually born no you just want to control over woman

Reply
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kansas Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Abortion Issues#Kansas Territory
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kobach looks for comeback in Kansas after losing 2 big races

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have said no to Kris Kobach twice over the past four years. But he is nonetheless betting that this can be the year he makes a political comeback. His losses, including a 2018 defeat that handed the governor’s office in this Republican-leaning state...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Elections
KCTV 5

The fastest growing political party in Kansas? None of the above

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) --- Since January 2021, both the Republican and Democratic parties in Kansas have lost thousands of members. Meanwhile, the number of unaffiliated voters grew by thousands. Numbers provided by the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office shows that in January 2021, there were 874,555 registered Republicans in...
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election

Kansans will be in the national spotlight when they make their choices in the upcoming August 2 primary. Several big questions will be on the ballot, most notably an amendment to the state constitution on abortion, plus some hotly contested party races for U.S. Senate, governor and Congress. Kansas will...
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
8K+
Followers
842
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy