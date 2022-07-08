ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDOT widening shoulders and crossovers on I-75 beginning July 11

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin preparatory work on I-75 on July 11 for a larger reconstruction project planned for 2023 and 2024.

"The shoulders on the southbound side of I-75 are being widened to maintain both directions of traffic once reconstruction of the roadway begins in 2023 and 2024," said Michigan Department of Transportation North Region Communications Representative James Lake.

Lake said the work on the interstate will be from Levering Road, north, to just north of where U.S. 31 joins I-75 outside of Mackinaw City. The northern end of the work is around two miles south of exit 337, which is the south side of Mackinaw City.

"The project is 9.68 miles," said Lake.

The preparatory work is being done to get the roadway ready for a two-year project where MDOT will be reconstructing I-75 from Levering Road north to U.S. 31. This project is coming at a cost of around $52 million.

Work this summer, which will begin Monday, includes widening the paved shoulders of the southbound side of I-75. There will also be three crossovers to help maintain traffic flowing through the area around the construction during the reconstruction portion of the project.

The crossovers being built this year will be used in 2023 and 2024 by either northbound or southbound traffic — depending on where the work is taking place — to move over to the other side of the expressway. This is to keep motorists away from the construction crews as they remove and replace the roadway.

"We'll have a moveable barrier wall separating north and southbound traffic when they are on the same side of the expressway," said Lake.

The larger project is the complete reconstruction of the nine mile portion of I-75. The southern half of the work will be done in 2023 and the northern half will be in 2024.

This project includes the complete removal of the concrete roadway put down in the 1950s, which has experienced deterioration of the roadway joints, especially during the hot summer weather.

"This project will include removal of the current concrete pavement, replacement of the roadbed and new asphalt pavement," said Lake. "A life cycle cost analysis indicated that asphalt would be more cost effective long term than concrete in this location."

The construction of the crossovers and the widening of the shoulders will begin Monday, July 11 and is scheduled to be completed in November. During this work, motorists in the area can expect to see lane closures and traffic shifts, to help keep the crews safe while they are working.

