Cheboygan, MI

Paul Keller 'At Sundown' Jazz Quintet to perform July 8

By Staff reports
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
3 days ago
 3 days ago
CHEBOYGAN — At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, Paul Keller and his "At Sundown" Quintet return to the Cheboygan Opera House to share their jazz with area music lovers.

The ensemble will perform fun and familiar songs from the Great American Songbook, in their own original arrangements. In each performance, the Paul Keller "At Sundown" Quintet gives a tip of the hat to their heroes, including Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Benny Goodman, Oscar Peterson, George Shearing, Duke Ellington and Count Basie.

The ensemble is led by jazz string bassist Paul Keller. Keller has been performing throughout Michigan, and all around the world, for the past 40 years with a myriad of jazz luminaries, including Diana Krall, John Pizzarelli and Ann Hampton Calloway.

The "At Sundown" Quintet also features vocalist and clarinetist Sarah D’Angelo, vibraphonist Cary Kocher, pianist Adam Mosley and guitarist Ralph Tope.

Tickets to the evening show are $20, $15 for veterans and $10 for students. They are available online at www.theoperahouse.org/tickets, by phone (231) 627-5841, or at the box office, which is currently open 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as well as three hours prior to show time.

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

