What the experts, oddsmakers are saying about Ole Miss football before 2022 season

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

OXFORD — Fresh off the first 10-win regular season in program history, the Ole Miss football team is a tough one to get a read on before the 2022 season.

Last year's Rebels achieved unforeseen highs in Year 2 under coach Lane Kiffin . This year's squad has the expectations of following up on last year's Sugar Bowl run plus the unfortunate task of replacing most of its star players.

Preseason oddsmakers and prognosticators are split on if the Rebels should finish near the top of the SEC West again or if a backslide is coming. Here's a look at what the experts are saying about Ole Miss football one month out from the beginning of fall practice.

The odds look favorable

Both the Caesars Sportsbook and the BetMGM odds list Ole Miss as the fourth-likeliest team to win the 2022 SEC Championship. Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M are the three teams ahead of the Rebels, in that order, in both places, but BetMGM is a little higher on the Rebels than Caesars.

While Caesars lists Ole Miss as having +3000 odds to win the conference, BetMGM gives the Rebels +2500 odds. Ole Miss finished 2021 with the third-best SEC record and tied for the third-best overall record in the conference.

The national outlook

Ole Miss hung around the top 10 for most of last season. The preseason top 25 projections and power rankings have the Rebels sliding back a little bit out of the New Year's Six range and into the middle tier of the rankings.

Lindy's magazine ranks the Rebels at preseason No. 17; 247Sports has Ole Miss at No. 20 in its preseason power rankings and Athlon Sports doesn't rank Ole Miss in its preseason top 25.

247Sports also projected Ole Miss as one of its teams "most likely to tumble" in 2022. Analyst Chris Hummer added the caveat that he expects this tumble not because the Rebels will be bad in 2022, but because the team in 2021 was just that much better.

The computers value the Rebels on the higher end of that spectrum. ESPN's Football Power Index and SP+ rankings both calculate Ole Miss as the No. 17 team in the country.

The conference outlook

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee projects Ole Miss to smash past the Caesars Sportsbook projection of 7.5 wins. He predicts the Rebels win 10 games again, with their only losses being to Alabama and Arkansas, on their way to another second-place finish in the SEC West.

Athlon Sports takes the opposite perspective, picking Ole Miss to finish fifth in the SEC West behind Alabama, Texas A&M, Arkansas and LSU. The reasoning states that transfers like running back Zach Evans, tight end Michael Trigg and defensive back Isheem Young should make a difference, but the Rebels' losses of quarterback Matt Corral, running backs Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy, receiver Dontario Drummond, edge rusher Sam Williams and linebacker Chance Campbell may prove too much to overcome in one year.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What the experts, oddsmakers are saying about Ole Miss football before 2022 season

