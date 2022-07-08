ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Rockwood, MI

Rare Eurasian shorebird spotted at Pointe Mouillee

By Lisa Vidaurri Bowling, The Monroe News
 3 days ago
SOUTH ROCKWOOD -- Justin Labadie hit the lottery in the bird watching world on July 4 when he spotted a common redshank on the shoreline at the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area.

With the help of a spotting scope, Labadie said he knew the red-legged shorebird was different from the lesser yellowlegs commonly seen and known to flock flooded fields and shallow wetlands.

Off the Middle Causeway by Mouillee Creek at the South Rockwood state game area is where he spotted the Eurasian bird. Bird record keepers confirmed it was the first time the bird had ever been seen in the United States.

Since the bright morning light posed a challenge to capture the bird with his Nikon camera, Labadie used the scope and his cell phone to record the once-in-a-lifetime event.

“This bird had vibrant reddish-orange legs and was different from the others. That same color was on its beak. I knew I had seen it before but I could not pinpoint what it was. I knew I had seen pictures either online or in a book,” he said. “I did a quick Google search of the description of the bird and to see if I could find a picture of something similar. I found out it was possibly a common redshank.”

Labadie then reached out to another birder who verified that the bird was not only rare but Labadie’s sighting is the first reported in the United States.

Once the sighting was posted online to the Michigan Rare Bird Alert, close to 100 birdwatchers flocked to get a glimpse of the common redshank, a long-legged wader found throughout Eurasia, that gets its name from its colorful legs. Members from the Michigan Rare Bird Committee arrived to document the sighting and take pictures.

The 41-year-old photographer’s interest for birding began about seven years ago.

“It started out as a hobby and turned into a passion,” he said.

The Grosse Ile resident goes out twice a week, in the evening after work or early morning weekends, to look for birds he’s never seen before.

Pointe Mouillee’s wetlands, where unique species like bald eagles, black bellied plovers, and glossy ibises gather, is his favorite place to go birding.

“I didn’t realize how rare this bird sighting was. It has only been seen a few times in North America; a handful of times in Newfoundland, Canada,” he said. “It’s going to be impossible to try to top this…I was told I will probably never see another bird of this rarity. This will be the highlight of my birding.

“To see a bird that has never been seen in Monroe County is a big deal. To see one that’s never been seen in the state is a huge deal,” Labadie added. “But to see one that’s never been seen before in the United States is pretty much like winning the lottery in the birding world.”

Labadie shares his photos on Instagram. To view images, log on to https://www.instagram.com/labadoozer

