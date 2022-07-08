Tickets are still available for the Downtown Monroe Wine Crawl.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 15. A new starting location will be used this year, the River Raisin Banquet Center, 8 N. Monroe St.

Tickets are $30 cash each and include 15 wine stops and three food stops. Tickets are available at Frenchie’s Fine Jewelry, 15 E. Front St.

Held since 2013, the Wine Crawl is offered by the Downtown Monroe Business Network. It’s grown each year.

“The first year we sold 100 tickets. Now, we sell 425,” Paula Stanifer, event coordinator, said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Tickets remain for July 15 Downtown Monroe Wine Crawl