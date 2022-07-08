ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Tickets remain for July 15 Downtown Monroe Wine Crawl

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

Tickets are still available for the Downtown Monroe Wine Crawl.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. July 15. A new starting location will be used this year, the River Raisin Banquet Center, 8 N. Monroe St.

Tickets are $30 cash each and include 15 wine stops and three food stops. Tickets are available at Frenchie’s Fine Jewelry, 15 E. Front St.

Held since 2013, the Wine Crawl is offered by the Downtown Monroe Business Network. It’s grown each year.

“The first year we sold 100 tickets. Now, we sell 425,” Paula Stanifer, event coordinator, said.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Tickets remain for July 15 Downtown Monroe Wine Crawl

presspublications.com

The Craig Bridge...The man behind the name...

The Craig Memorial Bridge in Toledo is 65 years old this year. Opened to traffic in 1957, it provided a key transportation link over the Maumee River, not just for Toledo drivers, but for thousands of motorists using this first major North-South Interstate Expressway. When the span was dedicated in...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG eyes changes in response to city pool patron using N-word

Bowling Green officials are implementing changes in response to a young patron repeatedly using the N-word at the city pool and waterpark. During this past week’s Not In Our Town Bowling Green meeting, members discussed a recent incident at the pool, in which a young teen reportedly used the N-word. An adult patron at the pool reported the incident to pool staff.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
TheHorse.com

Michigan Mare Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that an unvaccinated 19-year-old Standardbred mare in Jackson County tested positive for strangles on June 16. She was one of two suspected cases on the property, with an additional 17 horses exposed. She presented with nasal discharge and swelling on June 7 and is currently recovering. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

