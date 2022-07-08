ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalie Hill plays key role as North Cape hosts Flying Scot North American Championship

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
 3 days ago
Natalie Hill has been a sailor for almost her entire life.

“My dad was a sailor,” she explains. “He got all of us into sailing and it stuck. My entire life the goal has been to be equal to if not beat the boys.”

Hill often masters the competition and the water. But sometimes Mother Nature reminds everyone who is in charge.

Hill was taking part in a race three to four miles out from Bolles Harbor in early June 1980 when a sudden storm kicked up.

“It went from dead calm to 90 mph winds,” she said. “You could hear the tornado sirens.”

The boat capsized and Hill and three other sailors were thrown into the water.

They were stranded and didn’t know when or if they would be rescued.

“Everyone assumed we were already in,” she said. “We were in the water an hour and a half. We were completely helpless. We were getting hypothermic by the time they found us.”

But that frightening incident didn’t scare Hill out of the water. It just deepened her respect for nature and the sport of sailing.

“It’s not mastering nature by any means,” she said. “You just go along with what nature throws at you.”

Hill will get a chance to see how some of the best sailors in the country handle the waves of Lake Erie over the next few days. The North Cape Yacht Club in LaSalle is hosting the Flying Scot North American Championship starting Saturday and continuing through Thursday.

Hill is one of the North Cape members who will be helping to coordinate the event.

“I am keeping track of everyone coming from all over the eastern side of the United States,” she said. “I am doing all of the official paperwork and I also will be on the race committee that keeps track of how everyone does in the race.”

It's one of the biggest events the club has ever hosted.

“it’s a huge deal for the club,” Hill said.

There will be nearly 50 boats entered. It will be a true test of sailing skills.

“There is one design,” Hill said. “They will all be identical. They all have to be certified. … it’s all up to the skipper and crew. Whoever has the best ability will win.”

Hill is accustomed to playing a major role whenever North Cape hosts a major regatta. She estimates she has done it about 20 times over the year.

But this time she also had a wedding she had to attend out of town just a few days before the race.

“Things are a little crazy right now,” she said late last week. “I am not in charge by any stretch, but I am on the measuring committee, and I will be helping to find food and entertainment for everyone coming to town.”

Race coordinator Eric Gunderson says spectators in boats are welcome to the race area but need to be aware of the racers and stay well clear of all the sailboats.

"These competitors are likely spending thousands of dollars to come compete on our little piece of the lake. We don't want to spoil their week by interfering with the competition," he said.

Eileen Hoffman, past commodore of the club and current publicity chair, says there are 51 boats registered for the regatta, but new ones can come in until Sunday.

“That’s a good number,” she said.

Hoffman says anyone who would like to get out on the water to watch the racing can contact her at (419) 344-1964 to make arrangements.

The Monroe News

The Monroe News

